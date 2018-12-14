Wyoming Territorial Prison Holiday Lights and Music Show
5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
December UW Planetarium Schedule
Programs in December at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium focus on the far corners of the universe and how astronomers discover what’s out there.
Winter hours continue, with Friday night shows now starting at 7 p.m. and STAR Observatory tours running from 8-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes three Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
The planetarium will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for UW’s winter break.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $4 for non-students, and can be purchased at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, located in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets also can be purchased by going online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/ and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
The December planetarium schedule is as follows:
n “Star of the Magi” is at 7 p.m. today. The book of Matthew describes a “star that rose in the East” as leading “magi” to the birthplace of Jesus. Could this star, depicted in artwork for nearly 2,000 years, have been an astronomical event? A supernova? A comet? A planetary conjunction with great significance? Visitors can speculate and learn about the heavens and wonder as astronomer Chip Kobulnicky presents celestial possibilities that may underlie this storied event.
n “Star of the Magi” is at 4 p.m. Saturday. The book of Matthew describes a “star that rose in the East” as leading “magi” to the birthplace of Jesus. Could this star, depicted in artwork for nearly 2,000 years, have been an astronomical event? A supernova? A comet? A planetary conjunction with great significance? Visitors can speculate and learn about the heavens and wonder as astronomer Chip Kobulnicky presents celestial possibilities that may underlie this storied event.
n “Two Small Pieces of Glass” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Galileo did not invent the telescope, but he was the first person to use the newly invented device to observe the sky. His two small pieces of glass revealed a universe that was far more complex than previously assumed. Telescopes have advanced considerably since Galileo’s time. Humanity now has large observatories and even a couple in outer space. This program shares the way telescope development has helped us understand our place in space.
n “Mind-Blowing Astronomy” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Stars the size of our solar system, time-warping black holes, giant voids of nothing — these are just a few of the mind-boggling topics this program will explore. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open to the public 8-9:30 p.m. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to peer into the evening sky.
n “The Center of Our Galaxy: Stars and Black Holes” is at 11 a.m. Dec. 22. Stars and black holes are two of the most fascinating objects we see in space — both to casual observers and scientists. This show will explore how stars and black holes work, and how they affect the Milky Way galaxy. Visitors can stay after the program to make chromatography ornaments.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
Organ Concert Series
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sunday: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium (this concert is a sing along)
3 p.m. Jan. 20: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Art Museum Focus Group
1 p.m. Sunday, UW Art Museum
The University of Wyoming Art Museum teen coordinator is seeking middle school and high school youth to participate in a focus group at 1 p.m. Saturday at the UW Art Museum. Participants can help plan events of interest to them, their friends and youth their age. There will be pizza and a chance to brainstorm ideas that would make the Art Museum a place youth would like to visit.
Email Michelle Visser at mvisser@uwyo.edu for more information.
Studio 253 casting call for singers
Jan. 2-4
Studio 253 is casting singers to record the soundtrack album of its 2018 musical production, “A Pocketful of Dirt.”
Director Deborah Kassner is seeking both children (ages 8 and older) and adults to perform on this album, which features songs with a distinctly Irish flavor.
The ability to read music is not required.
Singers will learn the songs from lyric sheets and audio recordings.
The director is looking for singers who can create a solid group sound, who demonstrate the ability to work well with others and who are dedicated to learning the music in a short period of time.
Auditions will be by appointment Jan. 2-4.
Participation in the CD recording project is free.
Audition pieces and additional information about rehearsal and recording schedules can be found on the “Auditions” page under the “More” tab at www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com
Email Kassner at deborah.lcmtw@gmail.com for more information.
This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown
7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Gryphon Theatre
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown is coming to the Gryphon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Box Office or www.gryphontheatre.org. The Gryphon Theatre is located at 710 Garfield St.
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premiere Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.