The Albany County Fair, a two-week summer fixture, got underway Monday and is set to continue through Aug. 1 with livestock shows, indoor exhibits and a livestock sale.
Fair manager Josey Bailey said this year’s edition will include a few accommodations in keeping with current statewide health orders, but otherwise should look as close to normal as possible during an abnormal summer.
“People are really excited,” she said. “We are very fortunate to be able to do our fair.”
The county fair features shooting sports contests and exhibits showcasing everything from art to entomology. Youth in 4-H and FFA will present projects such as poultry, rabbits, goats, horses, sheep, cows, pigs and other livestock. The top exhibits and projects will move on to the Wyoming State Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 11-15 in Douglas.
A few fair staples, such as the pig wrestling contest and the annual family night, have been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. As fairgoers enter the Albany County Fairgrounds south of Laramie, they’ll be asked to maintain distance from other household groups, Bailey said. Large events will be limited to 250 spectators.
“Other than that, we’re operating as normal,” Bailey said.
New this year, a cornhole tournament is scheduled for July 31 following the Beef Show. Teams can enter one of three age groups and compete for cash prizes, with proceeds to benefit the Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation.
Bailey said fair organizers are counting on participants and spectators to facilitate a safe, fun event.
“We are reminding folks to help us comply with the current health guidelines,” Bailey said.
For a complete schedule of fair events, go to albanycountyfair.org.
