One of the great works of drama is coming to the Cooper Center for Creative Arts stage this weekend.
“Hamlet” is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Cooper Center, 1174 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door, and doors open at 7 p.m. each night.
Director Jonathan Sell said he’s excited to tackle Shakespeare’s landmark drama, in which young prince Hamlet returns home to find his father murdered by his uncle, who is now married to his mother and has become king. Soon after, the ghost of his father appears to Hamlet and encourages Hamlet to seek revenge for the murder.
The pressure of the task set before him leads Hamlet to contemplate death and suicide during his famous soliloquy. Sell’s favorite moment finds Hamlet with an opportunity to exact revenge while choosing not to.
“I believe that somewhere deep down, every theater director has a desire to get their hands on this amazing piece of literature,” Sell said. “It’s been on my list of shows to direct.”
He’s also enjoying the opportunity for the Cooper Center’s actors to experience Hamlet for themselves.
“It’s a rite of passage,” he said.
The cast of about 16 actors has been studying and rehearsing since January. They began their efforts by studying Shakespeare’s life and work before moving into the play itself. The Cooper Center has produced several other of Shakespeare’s plays in the past.
Many of the actors have double-roles, providing an extra challenge.
“Shakespeare’s plays have lot of characters pop in and out,” Sell said.
“Hamlet” incorporates dance and movement through several characters and through the play’s play-within-a-play, which Hamlet hopes will induce his uncle to feel remorse and admit his crime.
The Cooper Center is a division of Ark Regional Services and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to explore the arts. The center offers classes in visual arts, dance, theater and music.
Sell said audience members who are familiar with the classic story would experience it anew with this production.
“Every time this play gets produced, it’s another opportunity to open another lens — another way to look into the play,” he said. “It’s exciting to tell a story that everybody knows, but to tell it in our way.”
For audience members who aren’t familiar with “Hamlet,” he’s even more excited.
“I think they will come away loving the story, having respect for the story and perhaps a newfound respect for what we do here,” he said.
