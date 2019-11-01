A touring collection of climbing movies is set to stop in Laramie this weekend.
The Reel Rock Film Tour is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium. Admission is free, and doors open at 6 p.m.
The screening is sponsored by the University of Wyoming Outdoor Program, which has been bringing the tour to Laramie for more than a decade.
Outdoor Program coordinator Garret Genereux said the tour selections feature a variety of climbing styles, characters and stories.
“It’s a celebration of rock climbing,” he said.
Among the film selections in the tour is “United States of Joe’s,” about a bouldering destination in rural Utah called Joe’s Valley. The film depicts the cultural divide between the climbers and the locals and their efforts to build community.
“It’s a clash of cultures, but everyone gets along, and the climbers support the local economy,” Genereux said.
“The High Road” features climber Nina Williams as she works on highball bouldering problems. Bouldering is a style of climbing on shorter routes that are close to the ground, while highball bouldering involves longer routes that take climbers high enough to cause serious injury should they fall.
“Most sane people would use a rope,” Genereux said.
Williams, who is based in Boulder, Colorado, is one of the few elite climbers who specializes in that style of climbing.
“She’s the main woman in the climbing world that’s pushing boundaries there,” he said.
“The Nose Speed Record” follows climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell as they attempt a speed record on the 3,000-foot Nose route of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, California.
The Nose, the most famous route on the classic rock face, was first climbed in 1957 by a team that needed 45 days. In 1993, climbing legend Lynn Hill posted the first free climb, when she didn’t use any equipment to aid her upward progress.
Climbers have since pushed the speed record on the Nose down to mere hours. During a few weeks in 2018, partners Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell attempted to break the existing record of 2:19:44 and also push their new record under two hours. Going faster, however, requires more risk and bigger safety compromises.
“The characters in that film are pretty entertaining,” Genereux said.
Genereux said he’s expecting more than 200 people to attend the screening. Local retailers have contributed raffle prizes. The tour will stop in more than 500 locations around the world this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.