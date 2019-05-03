More than 100 cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to converge in Laramie’s West Side neighborhood this weekend as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
The seventh annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration and Show-n-Shine Car Show is set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. The event will also include food vendors, music, face painting, a piñata, a bounce house, a mechanical bull and more. Admission is free.
Mary “Juice” Cisneros, manager of the Lincoln Community Center, said she’s expecting several car clubs from Colorado to come up to Laramie for the car show. This year is the first year the show is open to motorcycles.
“It’s going to be really big this year, and we’re really looking forward to it,” she said.
Besides head-turning vehicles, families can enjoy food offerings from local and regional food trucks, a plated Mexican dish served from the Lincoln Community Center kitchen and a cantina.
Gourmet cotton candy will be for sale to benefit the medical expenses of a Laramie resident. As another fundraiser on behalf of a community member, participants can enter their dogs in the Chihuahua race, which is open to pups of all breeds that are comfortable around other dogs.
Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, a folkloric dance group from Cheyenne, is also set to perform.
“It’s going to be a wonderful day,” Cisneros said.
Saturday also marks the scheduled arrival of two historic steam engines on their way to Ogden, Utah, to celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad, and Cisneros invited spectators to walk across the tracks via the footbridge from downtown Laramie to the West Side to find the Cinco de Mayo party.
“We’re right at the bottom of the footbridge,” she said. “Keep the celebration going.”
Cinco de Mayo, celebrated annually on May 5, is the commemoration of an 1862 victory by the Mexican Army over French Forces at the Battle of Puebla. The date is celebrated across Latino culture, Cisneros said. In the United States, the day has become a celebration of culture and an unofficial kick-off to summer.
“We use it as a day to get together and teach people about our heritage,” she said.
