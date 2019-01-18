Two of the greatest bands of all time never made it to the same stage together, until now.
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” brings together two nationally-touring tribute bands to settle the long-standing debate about which iconic group is truly the most legendary.
The Laramie stop on their nation tour is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets start at $35.
Chris LeGrand, who plays Mick Jagger in the Rolling Stones tribute band named Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, said the concert features authentic costumes and instruments from each era of each band’s history, plus renditions of some of the greatest songs ever recorded.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind show that’s sweeping the nation, and we’re having tremendous success with it,” he said.
Beatles vs. Stones came about when Satisfaction, which formed in 2000, started touring with a Beatles tribute band called Abbey Road, which has been playing since 2010.
The show features sets by each band playing music from as far back as the early 1960s and progressing forward. Satisfaction switches musicians in some sets to reflect who was in the group at different times. Of course, there’s some good-natured teasing between musicians.
“We have all the characters covered, all the songs, and all the hits,” LeGrand said.
The all-ages show ends with a finale during which both groups take to the stage at the same time, which LeGrand said was “something you’ve got to be there to see.”
“That’s never happened in history,” he said.
LeGrand said people have commented about his resemblance to Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones front man, since he was a teenager.
“For years, I brushed it off because I was trying to write my own songs and do my own thing,” he said.
But when he went to see a Beatles tribute show in the late 90s, inspiration struck him. He’d never seen a Rolling Stones tribute band before, unlike the more common Beatles tribute bands.
He found a cast of musicians to fill out the group, put together a touring show and has been traveling the country full-time since.
“I just put it together at the right time,” he said.
The Beatles and Rolling Stones crossed paths on the charts more than 50 years ago, sparking ongoing comparisons between the two innovative acts. The Beatles paved the way in the early ‘60s for the Rolling Stones and other British groups coming to the United States, and they pioneered modern studio recording techniques. Decades after they stopped recording, their albums are still best-sellers.
The Rolling Stones were master musicians who are still playing today to sold-out crowds in some of the largest venues in the world, five decades after they formed.
How to compare the two groups? Perhaps the rivalry can only be settled on the stage.
