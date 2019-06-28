An arts festival celebrating a new mural at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts is set to include art displays, workshops, live music, games, food and more.
Creative Growth: An Art Festival and Mural Dedication is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cooper Center, 1174 N. Fourth St.
More than 20 local artists will have work for sale in the building’s theater, featuring paintings, jewelry, glassware and other media. Work by Cooper Center artists will be on display in the building’s gallery space.
“We have a story about how we created the mural in our gallery and pictures of us working on it throughout,” art instructor Allison Wagg said.
Local food trucks will be parked in front of the building on Fourth Street, and musicians will serenade the event with piano, guitar and voice.
“Hits 106 will be here streaming live and joining us in the fun,” Wagg said.
Behind the building, visitors can try their hand at printmaking, coloring and other activities. They’ll also find games and the chance to win a token from Dairy Queen for free ice cream.
“It’s a very fun family event full of art,” Wagg said.
The back of the building is also the location of a new mural that’s been in the works since 2017 that celebrates the Cooper Center’s diverse arts offerings.
Wagg, who has taught visual arts, theater and literature at the Cooper Center for the last six years, said the mural was designed in collaboration with Cooper Center students as a way to reflect their experience at the center.
“We had them help us design it and tell us what was important to them about the Cooper Center,” she said. “They take dance, music and art classes, so we incorporated all of that into our mural.”
The Cooper Center is a division of Ark Regional Services and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to explore the arts. About 16 students contributed to the project. The dedication is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
“They are now official mural artists,” Wagg said.
