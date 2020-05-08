The University of Wyoming Art Museum is a busy place in the virtual world these days.
Since closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, museum officials have developed activities for art-lovers of all ages, from children to adults.
Starting Monday, in celebration of Museum Week, staff members will spend seven days posting on social media about that day’s theme. Themes include heroes, culture in quarantine, togetherness, museum moments, climate, technology and dreams.
Chandra Fletcher, the museum’s marketing coordinator, said the UW Art Museum has been participating in Museum Week since 2018.
“Our goal in participating each year is to give an opportunity for staff who do not normally post on the Art Museum’s social media to pick a theme and post behind-the-scenes-type information,” she said.
Postings generally include information about day-to-day job duties and collection highlights.
“(The postings) allow our audience to get to know all of us a little better,” she said.
The UW Art Museum joins thousands of institutions around the globe at #MuseumWeek.
The museum’s virtual programming continues with weekly live video meditation Fridays at 12:15 p.m. through May 29, gallery walk-through videos and a video activity for its monthly Family Saturday Workshop. Videos are available on the museum’s Facebook page or at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum.
Sarita Talusani Keller, Ann Simpson Artmobile educator, has developed a series of videos related to the artmobile’s current exhibit, “At Work and At Play.” Videos are available at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/learn/outreach/artmobile.
