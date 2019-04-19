An art exhibit showing the power of contrast is set to open next week at the Cooper Center for Creative Arts.
An opening reception for “Contrast: A Color-Infused Art Show,” is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, with light hors d’oeuvres. The show will be on display through June.
Kari Siler, an art instructor at the Cooper Center, said exhibits usually take as a theme one of the foundational elements of art that students study in their classes.
“Contrast is one of elements of art — a tool of the artists,” she said.
In the art world, contrast refers to the arrangement of opposing elements in order to create visual interest. Those elements can include color, texture and value.
“Contrast is usually used to help everything mesh together, or to bring a focal point to the piece,” she said.
Contrasting colors, found opposite each other on the color wheel, seem to pop off the canvas when used next to each other.
“When complementary colors are paired together, the result is high contrast, which can actually hurt your eyes,” instructor Allison Wagg said.
More than 20 artists will have their work displayed, with pieces created during classes such as digital painting, pointillism, pop art, two-dimensional design and mixed media.
As a division of Ark Regional Services, the main focus of the Cooper Center, which was built in 2007, is to provide artistic opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. In addition to classes in visual art, the center offers students the chance to study theater, dance, literature and more.
Wagg said the mission of the Cooper Center is to provide opportunities for creative expression and challenge perceptions about artists with disabilities. Students also gain independence and practice critical-thinking and decision-making skills.
“All that comes with the study of visual arts,” she said.
