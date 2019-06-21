Services for Liz will be held Friday, June 21 at Ark’s Center for Professional Development, 1160 N. Third Street in Laramie at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the 11Q Research and Resource Group, which is dedicated to supporting people with Jacobsen’s Syndrome and their families through networking, cooperation with the research community and the resulting sharing of information. Contributions can be mailed to 5155 Shotwell Street, Woodstock, Georgia, 30188 in c/o Linzee Thorpe Carroll. Tax ID Number 04-3840156.
