The City of Laramie City Manager’s Office released a statement Sept. 18 that elevated toxins were not elevated at the time of testing this summer at Huck Finn Pond in LaPrele Park.
However, the statement further said the pond remained “under investigation.”
The city received notification on Aug. 12 from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Wyoming Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Program (DEQHBC) of a possible fatal dog poisoning associated with the pond.
The notification prompted a DEQ sampling of the pond the next day. Findings from the sampling revealed the concentrations were not elevated at the time of sampling and an advisory was not issued based on cyanotoxins. The results can be viewed on the DEQ’s HCB advisories map at: www.WyoHCBs.org.
Signs will remain posted in the area to alert visitors to the park and pond area of the potential health risks to both people and animals.
The City of Laramie Animal Control staff, as well as their veterinary partners, has been kept apprised of the situation.
Cyanobacterial (blue-green algae) blooms float on or just below the water surface or leave a blue-green paste on the shoreline and can turn the water green or look like threads, clumps, scums and spilled paint.
The press release stated a few other reminders for the public:
— Do not swim in or come into contact with green water, floating scums or clumps
— Do not ingest water from a bloom. Boiling, filters, and other treatments will not make the water safe
— Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion
— Avoid water spray from a bloom
— Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
It is important that if a person or pet gets sick after water contact or ingestion, call a doctor or veterinarian immediately.
