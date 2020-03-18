CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offered a drive-up testing site for COVID-19 in its parking garage Monday morning for Cheyenne Regional Medical Group patients who have been evaluated and referred for testing.
CRMC is also working with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to set up a drive-through testing site for the community that would replace the hospital’s site. It’s unknown at this time when this testing site will be made available to the public.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said her department has ordered the supplies to do the testing, but there is a nationwide shortage, and it’s unclear when they will receive them. As soon as they do, people will be able to utilize the planned drive-through testing at Frontier Park. The county health department is working with local providers, and in order to get tested, people will need to have a prescription from their referring health care provider for the test.
People will first be tested for the flu, and if they test negative, they will then be tested for COVID-19, Emmons said. If they test positive for the flu, they won’t be tested for COVID-19, and will be referred back to their health care provider.
During the last few days, CRMC has also tested four more patients, all of which came back with negative results. In addition to offering the drive-through testing, CRMC has moved to mandatory visitor restrictions and initiated an Incident Command Center for COVID-19.
The mandatory restrictions include only one visitor or support person per patient in the emergency department, CRMC West Campus, CRMC East Campus and the CRMC Cancer Center.
If a patient is at the hospital and has tested positive, or is being screened for COVID-19, they will not be allowed to have any visitors. To be allowed in the hospital, visitors cannot show signs of a fever or cough.
As of press time, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the new novel strain of the coronavirus, in Wyoming. Two cases are in Sheridan County, and eight cases are in Fremont County. The latest reported case was in Laramie County.
The two Sheridan cases are connected to each other, and the Fremont County cases are believed to be from community spread, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The first Fremont County case is in an older adult male that is being hospitalized as SageWest Health Care in Lander. The man was a resident of the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. The seven new cases announced Monday night are directly connected to the first Fremont County case announced Friday.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has had 44 negative tests and two positives test for COVID-19 at this time, said Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Private labs reported nine negative results to the state health department, and the CDC reported one negative result.
The second confirmed case of the Sheridan County resident came from a Colorado lab where they were tested. The individual is back in Wyoming at this time.
While local officials look to make testing more accessible in Laramie County, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday the creation of separate task forces to address five key areas – health care, business, infrastructure, education and government operations – impacted by the virus.
“I think it’s very important that we remember that our waitresses have to earn a living, our waiters have to earn a living, and our teachers need to be paid,” Gordon said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “Our bankers and others need to continue their services, which is exactly the reason that I have set up each of these task forces, to say what are the things that we need to maintain so that the sector continues to work and continues to provide services.”
Each task force will be led by one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials. For example, State Auditor Kristi Racines will head the group focused on the virus’ effects on business and the banking system. The governor’s office, meanwhile, will lead the health care task force, which will coordinate efforts between the state Department of Health, statewide medical organizations and local hospitals to address any potential supply issues, such as with N-95 masks.
“I believe (South Dakota officials) are experiencing some other supply disruptions,” Gordon said. “If any of those emerge (here), we want to make sure we have a coordinated way of protecting us.”
Gordon is also recommending that people don’t gather in groups of 50 people or more per the CDC’s new recommendations. (Later in the day, the White House announced a stricter recommendation of gatherings no larger than 10 people.)
At Gordon’s press conference Monday afternoon, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to stay home if sick and avoid contact with others.
“As a doctor, I can tell you that this recommendation is the foundation of everything else we are asking people to do,” Harrist said. “Staying home when you’re sick is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, to prevent those who may experience severe illness from COVID-19 from getting sick, and to ensure that medical services are available for those who need them.”
She also said most people will experience mild symptoms and can remain home if sick with COVID-19, but if people are worried, they should contact their health care provider.
Currently, the state lab has the capacity to run anywhere from 20 to 50 COVID-19 tests a day, and Harrist said the lab is planning to run at capacity in response to the number of samples it’s receiving.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
The CDC said emergency warning signs of COVID-19 are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain like chest pressure, confusion, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face and more. If people develop symptoms such as these, they should seek medical attention immediately.
