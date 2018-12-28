lovell
Lovell shooting
suspect arraigned
on murder charge
Donald Joe Crouse, the suspect in the killing his ex-wife Carol Jean Barnes, was arraigned in district court on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Crouse appeared before Judge Bobbi Overfield via Skype
from the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. His attorney, Timothy Blatt, appeared in person.
Crouse is charged with the first-degree murder of Barnes.
The crime happened on Jan. 4 when Lovell Police discovered her body. Her son had contacted the police after receiving a text message from her, saying she was in distress. He is alleged to have kept a detailed log in which he planned Barnes’ murder.
Crouse was later captured in Mills.
Crouse has been in the Wyoming State Hospital and was recently deemed competent to be arraigned.
Crouse pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.
cody
Park County lodging taxes up over 2017
The Park County Travel Council reported last Thursday that hotel lodging taxes reached $388,048 for the year through November.
That represents a 16 percent increase over the first 11 months of 2017.
“Which is tremendous,” said treasurer Mike Darby.
Also, the monthly lodging taxes collected for November showed an increase. The total of $15,575 represented a 14 percent jump over the same period a year ago.
Darby said that was huge.
He attributed the increased financial benefits with the county to a variety of sources, including more hotel rooms open in Yellowstone National Park and price increases for nightly stays.
As a cornerstone of its policy, the travel council has encouraged more shoulder season travel – earlier visitation in the spring and later visitation in the fall.
“It’s an upward trend,” Darby said of the tax collections.
In discussion of advertising, marketing director Claudia Wade revealed the council will be promoting Cody and the environs at the Cody Stampede Rodeo anniversary program in July and also in programs at NASCAR races in California.
—WNE
