Two arrested in Cheyenne shootingCHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested two suspects in the shooting of a North Dakota man in a local hotel parking lot.
Terence James, 27, of Cheyenne and his brother, Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, were both arrested in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting during a traffic stop at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of West Seventh Street and Thomes Avenue.
Isaac James was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, and Terence James was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and accessory.
However, according to CPD spokesman Officer David Inman, these suspected charges are pending and may change at a later date as the investigation continues.
The two were apprehended on suspicion of shooting Genaro Bojorquez, 35, of North Dakota, after a dispute over a drug deal, according to a CPD news release. Bojorquez sustained life-threatening injuries due to the shooting and was taken to a hospital in Denver.
The Dec. 11 shooting occurred in the parking lot of TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel around 11 p.m. Terrance James and Isaac James are alleged to have fled the scene after the shooting before officers arrived.
Bojorquez is still in a life-threatening condition.
ExxonMobil plans expansion of carbon dioxide plantsROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — ExxonMobil officials came before the Sweetwater County Commission at Tuesday’s regular meeting to announce plans for an expansion of its carbon dioxide capture facilities in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
The company is applying for a Wyoming Industrial Siting Permit to build and operate the Labarge Carbon Capture Project at the existing Shute Creek processing facility in Lincoln County and the adjacent carbon dioxide compression facility in Sweetwater County.
Pam Heatherington, asset manager at ExxonMobil, spoke to commissioners about the company’s plans. She said the approximately $260 million project would include installation of equipment to capture low pressure CO2 and bring it up to the correct pressure to sell it and also to facilitate the disposal of excess CO2.
A tentative timeline estimates construction to begin in August of 2020 and be completed in October of 2022 with facility commissioning and startup between October and December of 2022. Heatherington said the project is expected to employ a peak labor force of 388 workers with 11 new permanent local positions. In response to a question, it was estimated that about 10% of the construction workforce would consist of local labor.
Woman charged after baby born under meth influenceTORRINGTON (WNE) — Barbara Stewart, of Torrington, could be facing up to 50 years in prison after she gave birth to a baby that was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.
Stewart is charged with felony child abuse, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, or both. She faces 40 years in prison if she’s found guilty of distributing methamphetamine to a minor, a fine of $25,000, or both.
Stewart pleaded not guilty in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Dec. 9.
Torrington Police were contacted by the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Aug. 18, after Stewart gave birth. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by TPD Patrolman Patrick Connelly, the staff tested Stewart the next day.
“Stewart gave staff a urine sample, which tested positive for the presence of amphetamines,” the affidavit said.
On Aug. 20, hospital staff notified Connelly the baby was showing signs of methamphetamine withdrawal.
The baby was released to the DFS on Aug. 21.
Green River wins approval for $27.6 million loanGREEN RIVER (WNE) — The State Lands and Investments Board gave conditional approval for a $27.6 million loan Green River intends to use towards the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust said the approval was granted Dec. 5. He said the conditional approval is based on the city’s ability to prove it can pay back the loan, which he isn’t concerned about. The city intends to gradually raise its sewer rates to pay back the loan.
The city currently treats wastewater through a lagoon system originally constructed in 1962. The last update to that system happened in 1989. The system operates beyond its intended life expectancy and many of the parts needed to keep the system operational are not commercially available, forcing the city to have the replacement parts built as needed. During previous Green River City Council meetings, Finance Manager Chris Meats has said the city faces a situation where a catastrophic failure with its wastewater system is possible and could cost the city more than $1 million in emergency repairs.
Planning for a new wastewater treatment facility has been ongoing for five years.
