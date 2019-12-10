Man charged with murder in boy’s death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A first-degree murder charge was filed against a Green River man Dec. 4 following the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Christopher James Nielsen, 26, made his initial appearance on the charge in Sweetwater County Third District Court on Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14 for alleged aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury and substantial mental/emotional injury. The Green River Police Department responded to a medical call at an apartment on Bridger Drive on Nov. 11 about a 5-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. Nielsen had been babysitting the boy at the time, according to court documents.
The boy was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. After speaking to doctors at the hospital, law enforcement interviewed Nielsen and arrested him on the original charges. He told investigators he shook the boy prior to the seizure and then shook him hard for another two to three minutes in the hope he would regain consciousness.
The 5-year-old died on Nov. 28 due to excessive brain trauma, according to court documents.
The aggravated child abuse charge was dismissed and the first-degree murder charge filed after the boy died. The maximum sentence for first-degree murder is death or life imprisonment with or without parole and a fine of not more than $10,000.
Jackson, Teton Co. sign pledge to reduce carbon
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole officials recently signed a pledge committing them to work toward carbon neutrality within the next decade, but with a caveat: They want to pair the symbolic gesture with concrete steps to curb the region’s emissions.
The pledge originated with Park City, Utah, which hosted a climate conference, called Mountain Towns 2030, in October.
Since then, about 40 cities, counties, ski resorts and organizations around the Intermountain West have signed on to it.
Nevertheless, Jackson Hole officials had their reservations. Many argued the commitments are largely intangible, better suited to creating an illusion of progress than to sparking an actual sustainability shift.
“If we’re going to do something, let’s move forward and do something,” Teton County Commissioner Mark Barron said. “These letters are feel-good letters, and I think we’re beyond that.”
The pledge lays out three steps for mountain towns to follow in the coming year: “support community conversations” about climate action, “engage other leaders” on the subject and “actively share and collaborate with other communities” on sustainability practices. The overarching goal, as the conference’s name suggests, is to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2030.
But the language didn’t seem binding or specific enough, said some members of the Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners.
“I worry,” Commissioner Luther Propst said, “that we’re in a situation where a resolution like this is more likely to inhibit rather than to catalyze action by creating the impression that we’re doing something when we’re really not.”
LCCC trustees approve new STEM degree
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees approved a new STEM degree offering during its meeting Dec. 4.
Through the degree, students will be able to explore offerings in science, technology, engineering and math before committing to a single career. No additional funding is necessary to offer the degree program.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said the degree reflects a broader effort to promote the college’s Guided Pathways Initiative, which was based off national research and aims to get students into large communities of interest.
“One of the things we’ve been trying to do is create a more common entry point for students, especially if they’re not completely decided. So instead of having them start college and immediately jump into a specific program, allow them to explore these pathways, one of which is STEM,” Schaffer said.
The college has six other pathway degrees in other areas that follow a similar structure and concept. Schaffer said the college usually sees two types of students: those that know exactly what they want to do and those that need some time to explore their options.
The STEM degree also addresses two areas of the ENDOW initiative started by former Gov. Matt Mead to diversify Wyoming’s economy, as the program will provide opportunities for students to learn computer science, and will aim to improve higher education attainment and retention of graduates.
The new degree program will next be submitted to the Wyoming Community College Commission for approval; a decision is expected in February.
WBC recommends $1.3 million loan for Sheridan project
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Wednesday recommended approval of a funding Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority requested for a planned project in Sheridan’s Hi-Tech Business Park.
The board’s recommendation calls for the award of a $1,369,785 to SEEDA for the board’s plan to build a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the business park, which it plans to lease to Vacutech to accommodate the local company’s expansion.
The recommendation will need to be approved by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board next month.
That loan would be combined with another loan SEEDA was previously awarded for the same project. The WBC awarded SEEDA a nearly $3 million grant and a $1.225 million loan for the project in October 2017, but bids for the project exceeded its original budget.
The bids led to SEEDA requesting additional funding.
SEEDA’s latest request originally asked for a $1,094,785 Business Committed Grant and a $275,000 Business Committed Loan, but the WBC board decided to recommend granting the combined amount of those requests as a loan, per a WBC staff recommendation.
The SLIB board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Cheyenne.
