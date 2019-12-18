Man accused of stealing from ATMs faces federal chargesCODY (WNE) — A Brazilian man is now facing federal criminal charges for allegedly stealing nearly $8,000 from Park County ATM machines in recent weeks.
Allisson Bebiano, 29, is facing three felony charges in federal courts after he was initially charged on 17 different counts in Park County. On Dec. 6, deputy Park County prosecuting attorney Larry Eichele submitted a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice as, “it is in the best interest of justice,” Eichele wrote in the filing, to allow for the federal prosecution to proceed.
The new charges are attempting to use a counterfeit access device, using unauthorized access devices to obtain $1,000 or more and possessing device-making equipment which affected interstate commerce. He could receive up to 35 years in prison and $750,000 in fines if found guilty on all counts.
Bebiano had been held in the Park County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond but is no longer in custody at the local facility. He is now at the Natrona County Detention Center and scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich for a detention hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Casper.
Over a few weeks in late October into mid November, Cody police investigated surveillance footage from banks after being alerted of fraudulent withdrawals stemming from the ATM machines. In 14 instances, Bebiano allegedly withdrew a total of $7,960 from ATMs belonging to Big Horn Federal Savings Bank.
Change of venue request in assault trial deniedCHEYENNE (WNE) — A change-of-venue motion filed on behalf of a man accused of kidnapping and beating his then-wife was denied Monday by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.
Daniel Doby was arrested July 24, 2017, and charged with kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
The motion called for a change of venue due to “inflammatory” newspaper articles published in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Sharpe denied the motion Monday morning in Laramie County District Court because he said the proper test to see if a jury was prejudiced would come during voir dire, which is the jury selection process. Sharpe said he has presided over a lot of trials that received publicity, even national publicity, and during jury selection, very few of the jurors had even read or heard about those cases.
Doby’s attorney, Robert Moxley, filed the motion Nov. 8, and Doby’s trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 10. Due to the pending motions, however, it has been delayed until Jan. 27.
During the hearing, Moxley said he believed the content of the newspaper articles was “egregious.”
Prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said the state is frustrated with the motion because Moxley was quoted in an article in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She said it seems Moxley is manufacturing a need for a change of venue.
Group leaves $700 tip for Powell waitressPOWELL (WNE) — Waitress Candy (Shanks) Christiansen was left speechless.
As she started to clear the table after serving breakfast to a group of eight Tuesday morning, Dec. 10 at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Powell, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She had just exchanged Christmas greetings with the group’s host, who stepped away, saying, “Your tip is on the table.”
Sitting there was a pile of cash totaling $700.
“All I could say was ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God,’” Christiansen recounted later. “I took it back to show Priscilla [Pepe’s co-owner Priscilla Stringari]. They left me this much. I couldn’t believe it.”
The act of Christmas kindness took root from a Facebook post which caught the eye of Bobbie Colvin, the records/communication supervisor at the Powell Police Department. She saw a report of a group of women who get together every year during the holidays to perform a random act of kindness.
