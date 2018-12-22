Settlement reached in softball game injuries
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan agencies will pay a settlement to a woman for injuries sustained in June 2017 at Sheridan College.
Susan M. Bayert, from Upton, sued Northern Wyoming Community College District, Sheridan Recreation District and the city of Sheridan for injuries sustained while watching a softball game on Sheridan College’s campus in June 2017.
Attorneys in the matter reached a settlement that includes paying the woman $60,000.
The sum will be paid by Sheridan College and the Sheridan Recreation District, each contributing $30,000. The city of Sheridan is not responsible for any amount of the settlement.
Bayert visited Sheridan College’s softball fields to watch a charity softball event June 10, 2017.
Court documents stated that while leaving the premises, Bayert slipped and fell on a set of wooden stairs “due to an improperly installed or maintained stair.”
Bayert’s fall caused a broken foot, which court documents said resulted in medical treatment, therapy and medication expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of wages, loss of certain physical capacity and limitations related to all consequences.
In response, NWCCD denied responsibility for the facility at the time of Bayert’s fall. The entity also claimed the injuries, damages or losses alleged by Bayert were caused by unforeseeable intervening and independent factors unrelated to the actions of NWCCD or its agents.
In their response, Sheridan Recreation District and the city of Sheridan — which were both represented by Rick L. Kochmstedt of Schwartz, Bon, Walker and Studer, LLC out of Casper — also denied allegations and alleged that injuries and damages were caused by the acts of others over whom SRD had no control or legal responsibility.
Child porn local 20 years of probation
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years of probation for possessing and receiving child pornography in 2017.
Robert E. Logan was arrested last year after a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation inquiry led detectives to Logan’s house, where they found child pornography on his cellphone.
Logan pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in August.
On Thursday, prosecutors argued Logan should be sent to prison.
Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg noted that while the victims in the case couldn’t be identified, child pornography crimes did have an impact on individual people.
Sandburg said people like Logan created demand for people who wanted to exploit children and distribute child porn.
“It is the receiving that creates a market ... for predators to abuse children,” he said.
But Logan’s public defender, Ana Johnson, noted that Logan had followed his bond conditions “to a T” and had a strong support system in his family.
He also took responsibility for his crimes, she said.
“He has done nothing but take accountability for everything,” she said. “I don’t think he’ll have any problems following probation conditions.”
Judge Catherine Rogers said that while Logan’s conduct was “disgusting” and “horribly troubling,” the Wyoming Department of Corrections had very limited programming available to treat and rehabilitate sex offenders.
“The Department of Corrections knows that Mr. Logan is an individual who is troubled and certainly needs some intervention,” she said.
She then sentenced him to 10 years of probation on each count, to be served one after the other.
Men accused of theft tracked with stolen phones
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Three California men suspected in a felony-grade theft in Uinta County were captured on I-80 by county deputies on Dec. 13.
Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said 34, Jovanny Alain Boza Gonzalez, 31, and Giovanni Antonio Lopez Valencia, 27, all of Reseda, Calif., are charged with wrongful taking-disposing of property.
Lowell said that around 2:16 a.m. Dec, 13, county officers were advised that dozens of Apple iPhones had been stolen from Wal-Mart in Evanston and tracked digitally to a location on I-80 west of Green River, traveling east.
Deputies were provided with photographs of the suspects and a description of their vehicle, a small, black four-door hatchback or SUV, and set up near the Green River tunnels, where they spotted and stopped it.
The suspect vehicle, a dark Audi SUV, was driven by Araya Acuna; in it were Boza Gonzalez and Lopez Valencia.
Also in it was a duffle bag containing boxes of “Apple products.” Deputies had been advised that the stolen mobile phones had an audible anti-theft feature that had been activated, and noted a “chirp” noise coming from the duffle bag.
Lowell said the three men remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs, as the investigation continues.
Teton County land records to be storied via ‘blockchain’
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County government is upping its cyber game with a new agreement to record land records with “blockchain,” essentially a digital ledger.
Overstock.com’s blockchain-meets-property rights subsidiary, Medici Land Governance announced today that it has teamed up with Teton County to develop a blockchain-based land records and information platform in 2019.
“We are proud to see Wyoming lead the way in implementing cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain, into existing markets like land registry,” said Sherry Daigle, Teton County Clerk, in a press release. “With Medici Land Governance’s expertise, we can create a reliable property registry system in Teton County with hopes to expand into other Wyoming counties.”
Blockchain is typically used to track transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency in a way that is recorded chronologically and publicly.
The Teton County lands record platform will use MLG’s technologies, policies and programs to track and record information related to real property for management purposes. Teton County land records going back to 1996 will be recorded on the new platform, including mortgages, release of liens and other similar documents.
The blockchain platform will be a backup of current documents on the web only, Daigle said.
