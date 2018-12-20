gillette
Two die at jail, VOA corrections program
Two people died over the weekend at the Campbell County jail and the Volunteers of America community corrections program.
Felipe Helms, 35, was found dead in the shower at the Volunteers of America facility at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Deputy Coroner Steve Rozier said an autopsy performed Saturday found that Helms died of cardiac issues.
Video surveillance at the VOA showed Helms entering the shower room at the facility around 11 p.m., Rozier said.
Rozier said he was concerned about the fact that Helms was found more than five hours after he entered the shower.
“It makes you concerned about the level of supervision (at the VOA),” Rozier said.
More than a day after Helms was found dead, a 48-year-old woman and inmate at the Campbell County jail was found non-responsive.
jackson
Two-year-old rape case dismissed
The Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office dismissed a case Monday against a man who previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman while she slept at The Virginian Lodge.
The rape case against Damon Munsch, 48, is almost two years old and was supposed to go to trial in September.
The trial was continued because of discovery issues and was tossed out Monday based on a lack of evidence.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Clark Allan asked the court to dismiss the case “without prejudice for the reason that the evidence which is available to the state is insufficient to prove the elements of the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
—WNE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.