Man fined $25,000 in grizzly shooting
While hunting for elk in October 2017 a Casper man encountered a much larger animal, in that of a sow grizzly bear. He will now pay a steep price for illegally shooting the bear – he was recently fined $25,500 in Park County Circuit Court.
Brent Stalkup, 38, reported the incident to Wyoming Game and Fish and told authorities the bear approached his hunting camp off Monument Hill Road, west of WYO 120 and about 14 miles northwest of Cody, three different times.
Through investigation, G&F officer Scott Werbelow said this was not the case.
Werbelow said by studying the grizzly paw prints in snow near the hunting camp, it was apparent the bear never came close.
“The only tracks found were about 33 yards from his camp,” Werbelow said.
Stalkup told Werbelow his dog chased the bear away upon its first visit but the bear returned shortly afterward. On a yet third encounter Stalkup said he shot at the bear with his .22-caliber firearm and suspected he hit it in the buttocks, but said he wasn’t certain if he had killed it.
“It appeared not in self defense,” Werbelow said. “I think he killed it to get it out of camp.”
Cheyenne condemns iconic hotel
A Cheyenne icon is down for the count.
City building safety officials on Monday condemned the Hitching Post Inn and gave its owner 30 days to demolish the place before the city does it for her.
In a letter sent Friday to owner Dipalie Jariwalla, Chief Building Official Blas Hernandez said a Thursday inspection of the property found the structure “unfit for human habitation” and impractical to repair.
He added that the hotel, which has sat shuttered since September 2017, has become “a nuisance to the community” and “dangerous to public safety,” a statement backed up by police reports of trespassing and other minor infractions in the past year.
Once Jariwalla receives the letter, she’ll have 20 days to file an appeal with the city.
The hotel was once a center of Cheyenne society and an informal dormitory to state legislators during winter sessions away from home, but it’s been repeatedly humbled in the last decade.
The hotel filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and a fire destroyed its front building in 2010. In 2013, a partner in a new ownership group pleaded guilty to arson in connection with the latter fiasco, and two years later, the then-owner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.
And ever since water service and power were cut off in fall 2017, Mayor Marian Orr has made leveling the place a top priority.
Man fined for shooting wolf
POWELL (WNE) — A Cody man has been ordered to pay $1,855 for killing a gray wolf in the state’s trophy zone without a license — and then attempting to pretend he’d taken the animal legally.
In addition to the financial penalties, a judge suspended 21-year-old Austin Kondash’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for three years.
Kondash pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of illegally taking a wolf without a license at a Nov. 19 hearing in Park County’s Circuit Court.
In most of the state, wolves are classified as predators and can be killed at any time, with the only requirement being that the harvest is reported to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. However, the species is classified as a trophy animal in the northwest corner of the state, with a regulated hunting season.
That licensed trophy zone includes the Sunlight area, where Kondash killed the wolf on Oct. 26. Kondash testified that he and a friend had been hunting deer early that morning.
After killing the animal, Kondash drove to the Chief Joseph RV Park store in Crandall, bought a $21 resident wolf license, tagged the carcass with it and drove back to Cody.
However, South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter became suspicious with the speed at which Kondash had been able to harvest a wolf.
“It just doesn’t happen that you purchase a wolf license in the morning and take a wolf two hours later,” Gerharter said in an interview. “You can, but it’s rare.”
Former senior center director to be sentenced for embezzlement
EVANSTON — A former director of Uinta Senior Citizens, Inc., which operates the senior centers in Evanston and the Bridger Valley, is scheduled to be sentenced in Cheyenne on Jan. 3, 2019, for misusing public funds.
Sarah Kristina Blakeman pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to theft from an organization receiving federal funds.
According to a federal indictment, Blakeman “knowingly and unlawfully embezzled and intentionally misapplied property worth at least $5,000 that was in the care, custody or control of Uinta Senior Citizens, Inc.” between the dates of July 23, 2013, and March 31, 2016.
Blakeman was the director of the organization for 15 years before the board voted to remove her from her active role on Feb. 10, 2016, then fired her shortly after.
Blakeman could receive zero to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine — or both — along with up to three years supervised probation and a $100 special assessment.
Details of the crime have not been made public, but Mark Trimble, spokesman for the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Wyoming, said that once the case is fully resolved, court documents that detail the incident are likely to be unsealed.
Blakeman could potentially face other charges once the federal case is resolved. Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas said after Blakeman was indicted that she could receive a report to review for potential state charges, and “if and when such a report is submitted,” she’ll review it to determine if additional charges are appropriate.
Wyoming this Weekend, Dec. 14-16
By The Wyoming News Exchange
A Christmas tradition in northwest Wyoming will mark its 21st year in Cody to highlight the weekend’s activities.
The Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre will present its 21st annual Nutcracker Production on Saturday and Sunday at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The production itself is a full-length professional ballet featuring guest artists from the Suzanne Farrell Ballet in Washington, D.C., and Ballet Arizona.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The Flaming Gorge High School Basketball Tournament in Green River through Saturday;
Chamber music at Sheridan College on Friday;
“Christmas in Meeteetse” on Saturday;
Christmas crafts day at the Dubois Museum on Saturday, and
A children’s holiday tea at the Historic Governor’s Mansion in Cheyenne on Saturday.
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
