THURSDAY
COMMUNITY HOLIDAYS will have its final distribution of Christmas gift bags from 10 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at First Baptist Church located at 15th and Canby streets. People coming for a bag need to bring proper identification, and their bag will be brought to their car.
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents a fun and free virtual reading of: “Star Wars: A Christmas Carol Parody” at 7 p.m., Dec. 17, on Facebook Live. For viewing, go to Facebook.com/relativetheatrics. For more information, see the website www.relativetheatrics.com/virtual-programming. The reading is supported in part by National Endowment for the Arts and Wyoming Arts Council.
SATURDAY
DEVINE EATS FUNDRAISER to benefit the Van Fleet family will start at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at the parking lot of Devine Law, PC located at Fourth Street and Grand Ave. For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/bdsasPqQx.
