In a time of mandated shutdowns, closures and persisting uncertainty, Laramie child care centers are hanging in there but nearing the end of their ropes.
Centers like Basic Beginnings have had the opportunity to remain open, but only for a specifically curated list of “essential personnel” established by executive orders from the governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon — such as emergency responders, healthcare workers and food supply workers.
Jaime Stine, executive director of the Developmental Preschool and Daycare Center, said parents of her center’s children haven’t held the restrictions against the center itself.
“The parents have actually been fairly understanding, there hasn’t been a lot of pushback,” Stine said. “Towards us, anyway – they were certainly understanding that we were required by law to follow that.”
Health and safety are top concerns for Wyoming businesses, especially child care centers, but Stine said the expectations to reduce viral spread mostly mean business as usual for day cares.
“There’s not really a lot of hoops to jump through, per se,” Stine said. “Childcare centers already have a lot of rules and regulations that we have to follow for safety requirements anyway.”
Stine’s center is down to around 15 kids, from an daily average of around 115. Her strategy for the reduced numbers of kids and the extra health practices they have implemented is to rotate through 3 of her center’s 11 classrooms each day for extra cleaning.
Jan Lawrence, director of Basic Beginnings, said parents and staff had very little time to react to the new mandates for who could and could not continue to benefit from daycare services.
“We literally heard about this on a Thursday night — we told everyone on Friday, you can’t come back on Monday unless you meet these criteria,” Lawrence said. “So there was no warning, it was very very quick.”
Basic Beginnings usually has over 300 kids on a given day – now they’re caring for only about 30, with most of their 12 classrooms closed down. In addition to assistance from the Payroll Protection Plan, Lawrence said support from parents themselves have enabled them to avoid layoffs for the time being.
“We had a significant number of our parents step up to the plate, and they paid for services they were pretty sure they were not going to get to use,” Lawrence said. “It made a huge difference to this business, to everybody who still has to be here, to all of the staff who were terrified we were going to lay them off. … We’re OK so far, I don’t know what we’ll do if they keep these mandated closures up for very long.”
Lawrence said the extra effort to retain employees as specialized as child care providers is worth it.
“It’s really, really hard to find teachers in the first place — and then to get them all trained up so they actually know what they’re doing and have those relationships with the kids,” Lawrence said. “You really don’t want to let them go and have to start all over.”
While some parents have the opportunity to keep their children in daycare centers, others must still make ends meet without being on the list of “essential employees” for daycares – such as one particular parent whose kids attended Basic Beginnings until recently.
“She has three kids who usually go to school during the day, so now she has to find childcare for them, they have to be someplace during the day,” Lawrence said. “Well, she’s a single mom, not making a lot of money — a lot of tears over the phone. How’s she going to pay for this? Does she qualify for childcare subsidy? And how do you make that happen very quickly?”
Barbara and Jason Burt, who work for a construction and insurance company respectively, have been able to work together to care for their children at home and continue working but it’s been a challenge.
“We’ve always had a good respect for teachers and day care providers, but we have a newfound respect for them,” Jason Burt said. “I don’t know how you deal with 10 of them, 25 of them in school.”
Providing the right kind of stimulation and education for kids at home, as opposed to the curriculum at child care centers, is its own kind of hurdle.
“They’ve got these great, challenging activities specific for these age groups and I’m just doing my best to try to find something that has to do with shapes and colors, letters and numbers, and keep your patience while you’re trying to work through it,” Barbara Burt said. “It’s difficult because you still have to work but you want to make sure they’re not sitting in front of a movie for 12 hours every day.”
Barbara Burt said her young son asks daily if he can return to day care, or even just call his teacher. The kids miss their friends, teachers and challenges of daycare, Lawrence said. A “parade” was organized for parents to drive through the Basic Beginnings parking lot so parents and their kids could get a glimpse of the daycare staff — families and staff both waved and held signs up for each other as they passed.
“We had more than on parent sobbing as they were driving through,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said her facility has no difficulty keeping kids separate from each other and in small groups per room, with many rooms still closed and an excess of staff — and says that more could be done to help families who need child care.
“There are just, flat-out, family things that happen and times when you just need care and I think we are providing it very safely, I think we are more than meeting the health guidelines,” Lawrence said. “If they would allow us to open up, we could probably deal with limits that were more reasonable than ‘everybody except essential personnel has to stay home.’
“We had one parent call up and he said ‘I’m not technically essential personnel, but I have to do this Zoom call and I can’t do it while I’m holding my 12-month-old, it’s not going to work – so we are coming in and today I am essential,” Lawrence said. “I could handle quite a few more children if they would allow us to reopen.”
