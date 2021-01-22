On Jan. 19, the Laramie City Council regular session kicked off with a celebratory tone. City manager, Janine Jordan, announced that Cynthia Dywan was named the City of Laramie employee of the month for December 2020.
Dywan serves as the adult recreation and fitness coordinator for the city. She has coordinated adult sports leagues in the city, including softball and volleyball leagues. She is also tasked with managing the city’s adult fitness programs.
Dywan has worked for the city since 2018.
“She was nominated because she flawlessly transitioned her in-person duties and responsibilities to an online format during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jordan said. The city wanted to recognize her for her incredible response to the demands of the pandemic.
“During the second week of our shutdown last spring, we were able to get fitness classes going via Zoom,” Dywan said. The recreation center is now open for in-person classes, but they are continuing to offer virtual classes to anyone who prefers.
Originally from Indiana, Dywan earned her Bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Wyoming. Outside her professional duties, Dywan is an avid sportswoman with a passion for mountain biking. She coaches the middle school and high school mountain bike teams.
“Cynthia tackles every day with great stride and passion. She is an excellent leader,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager for the City of Laramie.
Dywan said that COVID-19 has resulted in amazingly challenging year for recreation and fitness programs. Thanks to an incredible team, the Laramie programs have managed to adapt and serve the community.
“I’m super grateful to my supervisors, coworkers, and community,” she said.
