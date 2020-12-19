After months of uncertainty and anticipation, and in the interest of self-preservation, Crowbar and Grill decided to close its doors — temporarily — until February.
Emily Madden, manager at Crowbar, spoke on behalf of the owner Thursday, and explained the establishment’s decision to close was necessary and voluntary.
“I don’t know the numbers,” Madden said, drawing attention to the expense of operating a business: purchasing food, paying your employees, keeping the lights on. If there is no income, you can’t care for those things.
Crowbar wanted complete transparency with their patrons and disclosed last Tuesday the money received from government stimulus ran out. Like other restaurants around town, Crowbar benefited from the PPP (paycheck protection program) and CARES act, but it just wasn’t enough to sustain them through the slowest season of the year.
Madden said small business solvency during COVID-19 is a matter of stimulus.
“Our downtowns are going to die [and] everything we like about our small towns is going to go away,” Madden said.
To put it in perspective, during the 2007 Great Recession, 8.6 million jobs were lost. By 2009, small businesses accounted for 62% of net job losses, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institute.
Comparatively, approximately 20 million jobs were lost within the first two months of COVID and more than 97,966 businesses shut down. If another relief program doesn’t approve soon, other businesses —particularly restaurants and bars — may find themselves approaching stimulus expirations without a revenue cushion.
Although Crowbar is confident they will reopen in February, Madden called the lack of government support a systemic failure which can only be remedied by another stimulus plan.
The stimulus doesn’t have to come from a federal entity nor does it have to solely benefit restaurants and small retail business owners.
‘Cowboy Cash’ is a program created by Laramie Main Street and the University of Wyoming to support cash flow between students and local businesses. Each UW student living on campus is allotted five $10 gift certificates to use at local business. Businesses that accept Cowboy Cash are reimbursed the full value.
Madden recalled nights when they would receive 50 to 60 Cowboy Cash certificates from students who otherwise wouldn’t have spent any money.
“When people have money in their hands, they spend it,” she said, “[stimulus] gets people downtown spending money.”
Cowboy Cash was funded through the federal CARES Act but expires on Dec. 31.
After the community got wind of Crowbar’s intentions last week, business picked up, but it wasn’t enough to sustain them through January.
Madden expressed her gratitude to patrons supporting the restaurant but said asking a community that is primarily employed by small businesses to shop small is unrealistic.
“We’re all hurting because of the lack of a stimulus package to help small businesses stay open,” Madden said.
Madden said since the pandemic, Crowbar has only changed hours of operation to ensure workers get hours without cutting any shifts. But when they entered the holiday season business was too slim. The temporary closure relieves the restaurant of excess bills, namely a large payroll. But the consequence is laying off 30 employees.
Those working in the kitchen are largely unaffected by any flux in income due to a relatively stable salary. Front of house employees (servers, hostesses and bartenders), however, will suffer the most because their income is primarily supplemented by in-house dining.
The employees are encouraged to take advantage of job-attached unemployment, meaning they can file for unemployment without applying for other jobs for up to 12 weeks. But it leaves them without an income to pay for personal expenses like rent or utilities.
