As vaccination efforts get underway across the nation and state, Governor Gordon announced that he would be easing health orders across the state. These health orders have been in place since the beginning of December 2020.
Beginning Jan. 26, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25% capacity, or 250 people. Outdoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted up to 500 people.
“I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders,” said Gordon.
Before many of the statewide public health orders, counties across Wyoming had made their own decisions to institute mask mandates and limits to indoor and outdoor gatherings. Albany County had adopted its own mask mandate before it went statewide.
Since the state public health orders were instituted, Albany County has been following those public health orders. Therefore, the easing of these orders will also apply to Albany County. Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels. Health officials continue to consider exemption requests for specific events on a case-by-case basis.
As of Jan. 21, Wyoming hospitals reported 81 hospitalizations related to COVID-19. On Nov. 30, that number had peaked at 247 hospitalizations. While health officials remain concerned about the new, more transmissible variant originally found in the U.K., current COVID-19 vaccines are believed to be effective against this new strain.
Beginning Jan. 25, Albany County Public Health and Ivinson Memorial Hospital will start offering the vaccine to Phase 1b, subgroups 1-3, which includes people who are 70 years of age or older.
Due to vaccine availability, distribution efforts will initially focus on individuals who are 80 years or older.
TO LEARN MORE
More information about the phased rollout can be found on the Wyoming Dept. of Health website.
