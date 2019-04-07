Albany County Commissioners signed a deal with Medliminal LLC this week to review hospital billing errors for county employees for two years.
“Basically the county is really getting hammered with that,” health care consultant Bob Decker said at a county commission meeting Tuesday. “Right now, statistics are tell us that 80 percent of all hospital bills have mistakes. … Even the hospital and the doctors will agree with us.”
The problem is especially rampant, Decker said, with self-insured entities like Albany County and he said the plan could also help the county control premiums.
The agreement won’t give Medliminal power to sue health care providers, but instead instructs the company to “use reasonable efforts to facilitate correction of identified errors for services renders and resolution of designated accounts with the providers.”
“This is the cheat code in the health care game,” commissioner Heber Richardson said.
If Medliminal is “unsuccessful in achieving a reasonably acceptable outcome,” the company will provide the county with all relevant documentation in case the county wants to sue a health care provider.
Under the contract, the county will pay Medliminal $96 per employee and 25 percent of savings earned through the negotiation process.
With employee approval, Medliminal will also review all large claims from the last three years.
