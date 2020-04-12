During their Tuesday meeting, Laramie City Council voted to deny a final plat from a developer who refused to build a section of Bill Nye Avenue — a condition council-members established for the preliminary plat.
In February, the city’s Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend that the final plat for two lots on the south end of the city be finalized without requiring those infrastructure improvements.
The day after that meeting, Laramie City Council member Bryan Shuster was critical of the planning board’s vote.
“They want to be city council and make the rules. I’m worried about what happened last night,” he said.
Before this past week’s meeting, city staff had recommended the denial with City Planner Derek Teini saying the plat would violate Laramie’s Unified Development Code.
“It is the professional obligation and responsibility of staff to follow and enforce adopted codes and decision made by Council,” staff wrote in their report.
City council-members previously overturned the planning board’s vote on the same proposed plats for the Spring Creek Village subdivision during the preliminary plat process in 2018.
“I feel like we deliberated on this a lot (with the preliminary plat),” Planning Commission member Brent Roth said in February. “It was not an easy decision. Our recommendation was not honored, so it seems like no matter what we decide today, it doesn’t matter. City Council can whimsically choose to deny it, like they did with the preliminary plat.”
The two proposed lots, one for a storage facility and one for future commercial development, lie south of Boswell Drive between Ninth Street and a planned future extension of Bill Nye Avenue.
Teini noted in February it would be in violation of municipal code for the Planning Commission to approve a final plat that doesn’t meet the conditions set forth in the preliminary plat.
And yet, the Planning Commission did just that: Signing off on a final plat that doesn’t conform to the preliminary plat that City Council approved. The board also advanced the final plat without finding that their vote was based on “findings of fact and conclusions of law.”
Under Laramie’s municipal code, the “planning commission shall not recommend approval, and the city council shall not approve any final plat unless the final plat … complies with the conditions of approval of the preliminary plat” and “the applicant has constructed all the required public or private improvements and they have been inspected and accepted by the city.”
In January 2017, Stephen submitted a preliminary plat for the area that would consist of 135 lots, the vast majority of which would be residential.
Before that plat went to the Planning Commission, city staff added a number of requirements for approval, including the dedication of a right-of-way for Bill Nye Avenue in accordance with the city’s Major Street Plan.
The city also wants to require the developer pay for a section of Bill Nye Avenue and to “design and construct an oversized sanitary sewer line extension within the Bill Nye Avenue (right-of-way) south of the existing manhole in Boswell Drive to the south edge of their property line upon final platting of the adjacent lots.”
Ultimately, City Council approved the preliminary plat with staff recommendations reinstated.
However, the developer submitted its final plat while refusing to comply with several of the approval conditions that City Council instated.
“I can not write a check for $1.5 million to build 400 feet of Bill Nye,” Stephen said.
Laramie attorney Mitch Edwards, who represents the developer, said in February it would be unfair to force the developer to construct a section of road not needed for the subdivision.
“Not a single code or statute requires a developer to dedicate land or built (or front the cost to build) any road which is not required or necessary for the subdivision,” Edwards said in a Feb. 3 letter. “The city’s scheme as it relates to Bill Nye Avenue violates the Laramie Municipal Code, Wyoming Statutes, the Wyoming Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.”
Edwards argued that the city is subject to eminent domain statutes if it wants to acquire a piece of his client’s property for Bill Nye Avenue.
Edwards also questioned the grounds for requiring the developer to construct a sewer line, noting that the sewer line would have no connection to or use for his client’s development.
Laramie’s municipal code states that “all water and wastewater mains required to serve a development, including cross-connecting mains shall be installed at the cost of the developer.”
Edwards argued that such a condition of the plat is unlawful because the sewer line would be “useful only to the city or neighboring property owners.”
