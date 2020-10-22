The Pilot Hill Project continues to move ahead with planning, pledge collection and creating a board for Pilot Hill Inc.
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., told the Albany County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning that the last few months have been “really fruitful and productive for the Pilot Hill Project.”
Commissioners approved an extension of the contract with design firm SE Group through Nov. 30 instead of Aug. 31, as their work in finalizing the land-use plan was delayed by work-from-home logistics within the firm.
“They just needed a little more time to finish some of the mapping part of it,” Brown Mathews said.
On Aug. 28, the land exchange to acquire the parcel was completed, and the parcel was opened to the public on a limited basis Sept. 20.
Brown Mathews said an agreement with the state, the county and the University of Wyoming is being developed so the entire parcel can be managed as one unit. The university owns about 1,200 acres.
“The university is still working on that agreement,” she said.
A recreation and public purpose lease with the BLM is also in the works, with a tour of the property coming in the next few weeks.
“That’s usually the last step in the lease process for them,” Brown Mathews said.
Also in September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a partnership with Pilot Hill Inc. to manage about 3,000 acres on the south side of the parcel as a wildlife habitat management area.
The WHMA, which should open for limited recreation soon, will be closed annually from Jan. 1-April 30. It will open for hunting next fall.
“They’ve been very active over the last month working on signage in the area and ensuring that we can manage that area collaboratively — with the interest of wildlife, habitat and aquifer protection in mind first and foremost,” Brown Mathews said.
Pilot Hill Inc. is continuing to collect pledges made over the last couple years. Some who made pledges have said they’re unable to fulfill them, which Brown Mathews said isn’t unexpected.
“I anticipate we’ll have maybe 8 percent who will choose not to pay for a variety of reasons, and that’s really very good in the world of fundraising,” she said.
Pilot Hill Inc. is a developing a collaboration with the University of Wyoming College of Business to measure the impact of the Pilot Hill Project on the local economy. The UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources plans to conduct research on the impact of public access on wildlife and habitat.
“We’re really quite lucky here in Laramie that we have the resources we do in the community — expertise in all kinds of areas that have been really beneficial to us in this project,” she said.
Seven new members are set to join the original steering committee in forming a board for Pilot Hill Inc., the non-profit organization that will manage the parcel. The first board meeting will take place this week. Brown Mathews said the Pilot Hill website will be reconfigured to include meeting minutes and contact information for board members.
Commissioner Heber Richardson praised the project in getting to this point in just more than two years, and for the purchase being completed with private money via the land swap.
“These things usually take seven years or ten years to do,” he said.
He also praised Commissioner Terri Jones for her work as the liaison to the project.
“Terri Jones worked tirelessly — more than 40 hours a week, sometimes, on this project alone — to make this thing go,” he said.
When is the barbed wire fence coming down?
