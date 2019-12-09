GILLETTE — Once one of the nation’s largest coal producers, Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy Inc., has cleared a major hurdle that brings the company closer to emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved the company’s disclosure statement Thursday, an important step in a legal process that still leaves many unresolved issues. Those include Navajo Transitional Energy Co., which bought Cloud Peak’s three operational Powder River Basin coal mines, assuming more than $400 million worth of reclamation obligations.
NTEC bought Cloud Peak’s most valuable assets — the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in southern Campbell County and Spring Creek mine in Montana — in August and has been operating the mines since October. So far, the Navajo Nation-backed company hasn’t made any significant changes to a workforce of more than 1,200 at the three mines.
As part of the deal, NTEC agreed to assume about $94 million worth of Cloud Peak’s more than $400 million debt. That includes a $15.7 million deposit paid upon the sale’s closing and assuming a $40 million second lien promissory note. NTEC also agreed to cover Cloud Peak’s debts accrued during the bankruptcy process up to $20 million.
Important to state and local governments was NTEC also assuming all of Cloud Peak’s unpaid federal, state and local tax liabilities, including $8.3 million that was due to Campbell County on May 10, the same day the company filed for bankruptcy. The deal also guarantees production taxes will continue to be paid on schedule going forward.
Based in Farmington, New Mexico, Navajo Transitional Energy Co. owns the Navajo Mine in the Four Corners area and is organized under the Navajo Nation.
During the auction process, one of the strongest selling points in NTEC’s favor was its assumption that the Navajo Nation would financially guarantee nearly $400 million in reclamation obligations attached to the mines.
Last month, the tribe decided not to back the purchase of the mines, which means NTEC will have to find third-party bonding to guarantee reclamation before it can be granted a permit. NTEC has been granted a license to mine by both the state’s of Wyoming and Montana, but cannot have the federal coal leases attached to the mines transferred until securing its reclamation bonding. Until then, the Cloud Peak remains responsible for the reclamation.
Facing hundreds of millions in debt that was to come due in the next couple of years, Cloud Peak Energy filed for bankruptcy after a devastating 18-month financial period for the company that was exacerbated by a weakening market for Powder River Basin coal and unusual “act-of-God” events that impacted production and revenue. Most notable at the company’s flagship Antelope mine last year, nesting golden eagles held up a dragline move for weeks and unusually wet weather caused a spoil failure that curtailed production by about 19%.
That led to the company’s stock falling below $1 a share and its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Cloud Peak’s stock is now nearly worthless, opening Friday morning at 0.4 cents a share. It was at 6 cents on May 10 when the company filed for bankruptcy, while a year ago it closed at 74 cents a share on Dec. 6, 2018. Less than 18 months ago in June 2018, Cloud Peak stock was trading at $3.80 a share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.