CHEYENNE – A bill to close the state’s primary election system to crossover voters garnered so much attention it had to be held over until next Tuesday to allow the massive amount of public testimony to continue.
Senate File 32, sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, is the outcome of anger among many Wyoming Republicans over Democrats and Independents potentially influencing their primary elections.
If passed and signed into law, SF 32 would prevent a registered voter from switching their official party affiliation once candidates start to file their nomination applications. That lockout would extend until after the primary election was over.
Biteman and a large group of Republican voters and officials argued to the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday that a lockout was in the best interest of each party to stop outsiders from gaming the system.
They said in the last election, Democrats and unregistered voters were “party raiding” when they switched affiliations in the run-up to, and on the day of, the primary election.
“It seems that the party raiding is possible once the nomination period has ended and you have a slate of candidates,” Biteman said during the meeting. “You can see in real time who’s running in what race. And it opens up the opportunity for the opposition party to take advantage of our open primary system.”
Members of the committee seemed to have issues with the bill, either related to cutting off the ability of voters to participate in the primary or about whether the change would eliminate Wyoming’s exemption from the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, commonly known as the motor voter law.
Currently, because Wyoming allows same-day registration and voting, the state doesn’t have to offer voter registration through multiple state agencies, like the Department of Health and motor vehicle registration offices.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, asked Biteman and others whether closing off the primary would be enough to revoke the state’s federal exemption from the Motor Vehicle Act. Biteman said he didn’t know the legal ramifications, but thought the state should pass the bill regardless.
“I look at the big picture. What this bill is trying to do simply is to ensure fairness,” Biteman said. “We’ll let it ride as far as where it goes on the Supreme Court level. The Supreme Court has backed up (closed primary cases). I’d be interested to learn more about it.”
Kai Schon, the secretary of state’s elections director, and Sherry Daigle, Teton County clerk and a representative for the Wyoming County Clerks Association, both said they were unsure how the bill would affect the Motor Voter Act. Since voters could still register the same day for the general election, it could mean the bill wouldn’t revoke the state’s exemption.
According to the statistics from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, 12,509 voters switched their party affiliation between July 6 and Sept. 20. Those numbers don’t reflect whether those who switched party affiliation actually participated in the primary.
Those voters who switched equaled 9 percent of the total number of voters who participated in the primary election, with Republicans gaining 10,562 new affiliated voters. That is the equivalent of just over 7 percent of the total number of primary voters.
The ability to switch party affiliation up to and including the day of the primary was a source of consternation last year, especially for Republican gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess. After his loss to now-Gov. Mark Gordon, he sent an email to the other candidates in the race, not including Gordon, to complain about non-Republicans flooding the race and giving the election to Gordon. Friess lost to Gordon by 9,109 votes.
The committee also voted 5-0 to support Senate File 18, which intends to provide more transparency to electioneering from outside groups. Among the various issues the bill tackles, it would require any form of political advertising to state specifically who was paying for it.
During last year’s election, voters were hit with numerous mailers and other forms of advertising without any clue as to who was behind the efforts.
