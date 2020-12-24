On Dec. 22, the Laramie City Council met to discuss the fate of their yearly retreat in which they orient new council members on the processes of city government, engage in team building, and set their sights on existing and future policy goals. In the past, this retreat typically lasted two days and was held in-person in Laramie. That was all before COVID-19.
This coming year, it’s scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021.However, the upcoming 2021 session retreat and city council session will likely look a little different in the midst of the pandemic.
Council members discussed the pros and cons of meeting in person, over Zoom, or in a hybrid format. The Dec. 22 meeting was held via a hybrid format: the majority of council members participated over Zoom, but a handful of other members and city employees gathered in council chambers, including Mayor Joe Shumway, Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel, and Councilmen Bryan Shuster.
There was also discussion about whether to shorten the retreat from two days to one day, as there is only one brand new councilor-elect, Sharon Cumbie.
“We have a really seasoned council coming in, so we can shorten the orientation process,” said Laramie’s city manager, Janine Jordan. She noted that the process has always been tailored to the needs of each incoming council.
Several council members agreed that a shortened retreat is a good idea. With only one rookie member, Jordan noted that they could focus their time on existing and future policy goals.
Councilwoman Jayne Pearce expressed her support for transitioning to a total Zoom format. Councilwoman-elect Cumbie agreed, “With rising [COVID-19] numbers, the Zoom format feels much safer for the moment.”
Councilman Paul Weaver echoed that sentiment, saying that council members and city employees should get comfortable with meeting exclusively via teleconference until the end of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
On the other hand, Shuster noted (through his mask) that he enjoyed coming to the city council chambers for meetings.
“With our new protections and our bubbles in here, I feel [the safety] is adequate,” he said.
In his comments on the protections in the chamber, Shuster was referring to the precautions taken in the chamber to ensure COVID-19 safety, namely the Plexiglas reinforcements clearly visible throughout the room. The council chambers appeared like a veritable pandemic fortress with each council member’s space encased in its own Plexiglas bubble.
While the city council members decide on the best way to format their retreat and upcoming sessions to ensure optimum safety and ease of communication, each member and city employee present seemed to agree that safety was crucial and that they would be flexible and work together to proceed through this unusual time.
Jordan also emphasized that the public can participate in the city council meetings in any way they feel comfortable.
“We have taken many precautions, so if someone would like to come in for public comment in person or via Zoom, the public has the option to do either,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.