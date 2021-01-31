The City of Laramie will meet via Zoom on Tuesday to give a second reading of the proposed ordinance and creation of a new section of the Laramie Municipal Code that will require general contractor licensing within city limits.
This motion — introduced by Ward 3 representative Pat Gabriel, who is also vice mayor — is intended to provide effective, efficient and fair general contracting licensing practices, according to the licensing agenda cover sheet posted on the City of Laramie website.
It also stated in a motion draft this new ordinance is meant to protect and safeguard the health and general welfare of the public.
As stated in the draft, any construction — defined by the city as any construction-related activities, including building, altering, repairing or demolishing — will require a general contractor who must have a license issued from the City of Laramie that is appropriate for the work being performed. Additionally, the contractor will be required to employ a qualified supervisor of record, also to be licensed by the city.
If approved, the new ordinance would disallow anyone who is not a Laramie-licensed general contractor to perform residential or commercial-related construction, The language used in both the cover sheet and motion draft allude that business owners, home owners, etc. will not be permitted to conduct repairs or alterations themselves.
As stated in the cover sheet: “Any owner or owner’s authorized agent who intends to construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move, demolish or change the occupancy of a building or structure , or to erect, install, enlarge, alter, repair, remove convert or replace any electrical, gas mechanical or plumbing system, the installation of which is regulated by this code, or to cause any such work to be performed, shall first make application to the building official and obtain the required permit.”
Applicants seeking a general contractor License must pay a $500 fee for the initial license and for each renewal every year.
Brett Glass, a Laramie resident, expressed his concerns about this proposed ordinance and stated in a letter to the editor that if the ordinance passes it would adversely affect residents and businesses.
“Residential tenants in Laramie will be impacted by higher rents, deferred maintenance and delayed improvements,” Glass stated, adding, “Businesses — already struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic — will incur extra, unneeded expenses they can ill afford.”
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Those interested in attending can access it through a Zoom link located on the City of Laramie website in the City Council Agenda Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.