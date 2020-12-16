Even though it was almost 1 p.m., it was bitter cold Sunday, and the wind made it feel even worse.
Still, people milled about in the parking lot of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. They chose to stand either next to parked vehicles or near the three tractors that had open-bed trailers; each of the trailers had square bales of hay on each side.
“We’re going to be assisting with the hayride,” said David King, one of several people braving the cold and the wind. He was accompanied by Libby Szott.
“We’re going to encourage people to sing Christmas carols,” she said, then paused before speaking again. “That’s the plan.”
As people arrived, all of them entered the church sanctuary. They were there to sign up for the hayride. It also was the opportunity to get hot chocolate.
Inside, Ava O’Hollearn, director of religious education, took the application slips.
“I was trying to come up with what to do as a “COVID” party,” she said. Due to the pandemic, standard Christmas celebrations at the church were a no-go. She searched for ideas to do as a replacement. Via the internet she came upon an event someplace else was doing: sleigh rides. “I began calling around but there wasn’t any place nearby.”
Then it struck her. If not sleigh rides, how about hayrides? Still, it wasn’t a slam-dunk. Once again she called around, mostly to no success. Then she found the Cheyenne Antique Tractor Club.
“By the grace of God, I ran into these people,” said O’Hollearn. She explained what she was hoping to accomplish. In response, the tractor club readily agreed. Thus from 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday free tractor rides through the streets of Laramie took place.
This event was of great importance to O’Hollearn and the Church. Many of its congregants come from low-income households, and this hayride was one of the few bright events this holiday season because of the pandemic.
“I just want people to know we can celebrated Christmas and enjoy one another despite COVID,” she said.
