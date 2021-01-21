An unexpected audience intently watched President Biden’s presidential inauguration ceremony and they were all under the age of 10.
Janelle Still, lower elementary teacher at the Laramie Montessori Charter School, put on the national event during her third grade class’ work time. She offered each student the opportunity to watch the ceremony or quietly continue working. Naturally many of the students took the opportunity to watch, but it wasn’t to avoid doing work.
Several students watched closely, clapping intermittently and independently from their teachers or peers — some even stood stark still, with their hands behind their backs, their full attention on Biden’s inspirational speech on unity and justice.
“It was kind of overwhelming,” said Resource Teacher Paula Heuschkel, who was moved by the student’s reaction, “and they were listening.”
She said she watched the kids watch history in the making and didn’t expect them to be so in tune and focused.
Heuschkel said it was a relief the ceremony was completed without violence and spoke to the importance of leading by example.
“I hope [Biden] will show grace and courtesy and respect for everyone,” she said, adding her job as a teacher is to show her students how to interact with compassion and this is best conveyed through observation.
“We have to show our children. We have to show respect to one another not matter what …and we need to teach the kids that every person is important and it’s important to care and reach out and help,” Heuschkel said.
She believed demonstrating and modeling compassion is essential to teaching children civility and personal responsibility. She also said providing the space and the chance for children to practice what they observe helps make a lasting connection between the action and the reaction.
“When you’re doing something kind for another person, you feel that inside; it not only benefits them, it benefits you,” said Heuschkel.
Biden’s speech was riddled with proactive encouragement. Head nods from masked children simultaneously responded in agreement as the new president emphasized helping one another. More claps were heard as he urged his country to move forward as a united people.
After the ceremony ended, several students gave their thoughts on what it meant to be helpful and one of the girls said offering compassion and consolation is a way to help others when they feel isolated or sad. (Editor's note:No last names given.)
“If someone needs help, someone [else] will go over to them,” said Divina, adding offering to play a game or sit alone together can help calm (the student) down.
They defined being American with this characteristic of helpfulness and even used Biden’s language, stating, lending a hand leads to communication.
“Being an American is helping others [and] lending a hand and they can tell you what’s wrong and you can help,” a girl named Teal said.
A Title One Assistant who did not identify herself agreed with the students and said American spirit and faith help define the nation’s people.
“Throughout history, we have always come together when we needed it most [because of] our unwillingness to give up,” she said.
President Biden also spoke about the importance of speaking truth, alluding to the false claims of a fraudulent election spread by certain members of the Trump administration. When asked why people tell lies, a pattern of responses highlighted an obvious but overlooked reality about dishonesty: lies are told to trick people.
“They’re just trying to trick someone,” Teal said. “Every time you lie, no one will believe you anymore.”
When asked why people lie, Teal responded with maybe it’s possible an individual lying doesn’t realize how damaging it can be.
Divina also said lying causes pain which leads to distrust. She quickly exemplified a child who lies about being hurt, but isn’t. She said it’s rude and unkind and leads to apathy.
“Because [someone] was rude to them (because they lied) they’ll say ‘I don’t care, they can just get hurt.’ And then (one day) they get actually really hurt, but no one cares,” Divina said.
