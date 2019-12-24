CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr’s husband pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
Christopher “Jimmy” Orr, 54, of Cheyenne was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday on suspicion of domestic violence against Marian Orr after a fight ensued at their residence in the 3400 block of Warren Avenue.
Jimmy Orr was released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond set by Circuit Judge Thomas Lee. Lee, along with Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, are recusing themselves from the case due to a conflict of interest.
Albany County Circuit Judge Robert Castor will be presiding over the case, while Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein Jr. will serve as special prosecutor.
Jimmy Orr’s next court date is a scheduling conference slated for 11 a.m. Jan. 21, but this may change depending on Castor’s schedule.
Per Jimmy Orr’s bond conditions, he isn’t allowed to have any contact with Marian Orr or to go within one block of their residence.
City Public Information Officer Michael Skinner said the city of Cheyenne won’t issue any communications regarding the matter because it’s a personal issue, and directed media to Devon P. O’Connell of Pence and MacMillan LLC, the mayor’s personal attorney.
Marian Orr issued the following statement Sunday evening:
“Domestic violence cuts across all parts of our society. Apparently, no one is immune. I am having to come to grips with being victimized this way. This is a very traumatic time for me, my children and my parents. I appreciate our community respecting my privacy as I deal with this very personal situation.”
According to court documents:
Cheyenne police were dispatched to Jimmy and Marian Orr’s residence around 7:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a 911 call made by Marian Orr because she “was in fear of Christopher (Jimmy Orr).”
Jimmy Orr stated he got into an argument with Marian Orr, his wife of five years, and threw a cup from the dining room into the kitchen sink that was next to her. Marian Orr saw the broken cup and threw a piece of it back at him.
Jimmy Orr then went into the kitchen and put Marian Orr in a “bear hug” hold and told her to calm down. Marian Orr suffered from a bruise and abrasion on her chin approximately about “dime size.” Officers also observed her chin and neck area were red. Marian Orr told officers she though the injuries occurred when Jimmy Orr turned her around to put her in the “bear hug.”
