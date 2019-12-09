CHEYENNE — Since a new director took over the Cheyenne Civic Center in 2017, the facility has seen vast changes in the shows it hosts and how it operates. But it has also seen the biggest profit loss in the last decade, losing $691,638 in fiscal year 2019 alone.
While its spending left the Civic Center with a net ending position of negative $575,145, the facility’s economic impact skyrocketed. In 2017, visitors from outside Laramie County attending Civic Center events brought in an estimated $15,426 to Cheyenne; in 2018, that number jumped to $473,986.
Sometime next year, Mayor Marian Orr and the Cheyenne City Council will decide how to cover the Civic Center’s deficit and weigh their options going forward.
Community Recreation and Events Department Director Teresa Moore said when it comes to city funding for the Civic Center, there’s one question to ask: “Is this investment of dollars worth the impact on the quality of life that you’re creating for the community?”
When Orr took over as mayor in 2017, the Civic Center, the Botanic Gardens, the Ice and Events Center and the Depot Plaza were all brought under the umbrella of the Community Recreation and Events Department, headed by Moore.
With Moore in charge, the department’s new booking agent, David Soules, took the lead on broadening the type of concerts held at the Civic Center. During the past two years, shows like The Avett Brothers, Blue Man Group and Los Lobos have made their way to Cheyenne, showing residents and out-of-town visitors a new side to the facility.
Under previous director Dru Rohla, many of the shows were Broadway-esqe and catered to an older audience.
“We didn’t feel like the facility was truly serving the community,” Moore said.
On average, the Civic Center used to put on eight shows a year. Last year, 33,000 people walked through the door, reflecting an increase in public interest. Moore also said they heard plenty of positive feedback from residents about the revamped concert schedule.
But with all the new shows also came new costs. Moore said the shows were self-supporting financially, but were not enough to cover the Civic Center’s operating costs. Visit Cheyenne CEO Darren Rudloff noted that many facilities like the Civic Center don’t break even on costs. Their goal isn’t to generate revenue, but to bring economic impact to the area.
“The goal of these facilities is to enrich the community as a whole, not just the Civic Center as a facility,” Rudloff said. “The benefit of these shows to the community goes beyond the dollars and cents from these visits.”
Rudloff also said the economic impact doesn’t tell the whole story.
With the old selection of shows, 136 guests came from outside Laramie County to attend concerts. In 2018, that number jumped to more than 4,000. Rudloff said if these people all came and had positive experiences, they’ll be more likely to come back to go to the museums and other attractions.
A goal for the Civic Center is to create a downtown experience for these visitors. City staff have been looping in businesses on when big concerts are happening so they can adjust their hours or offer special deals.
“A lot of the secondary economic benefits don’t get captured,” Rudloff said.
While the Civic Center’s impact on the economy has skyrocketed from 2017, that money doesn’t account for the revenue loss. The city is still on the hook for $575,145. How to pay for the shortfall will be decided in the spring.
The Community Recreation and Events Department underspent its total budget by more than $500,000, but it is up to the city whether to put that toward the deficit. Orr said that could be an option, and she hopes they don’t have to pull from reserves.
Each year, the mayor and City Council decide how much of a general fund subsidy to give the Civic Center. Subsidies help cover the cost of facilities like this because of the benefit they provide to the community.
“It’s definitely a goal to lessen the subsidy,” Orr said.
Since 2009, the city’s subsidy to the Civic Center has been cut from $309,240 to $120,000. Even though the facility has lost money, Orr said the city doesn’t want to keep dishing out funds through subsidies.
While Orr wants the facility to become more self-sufficient, she also noted how important it is for the residents here.
“It is such a treasure in our community,” Orr said. “It’s a great venue for community events.”
School plays take place on the Civic Center stage, and Orr said the city has even used it for large funerals in cases of fallen first responders.
“We think that’s the purpose of this facility,” Moore said.
For that reason, about $156,000 in discounts were given to the community, including in the form of free or reduced-price tickets for those who couldn’t afford it. The Civic Center’s dated building also lost $100,000 in appraised value, which took a hit on the facility’s net position. Another chunk of money was spent on utility bills and staff salaries. The center’s audio equipment is also dated, forcing staff to rent equipment for shows.
The increased number of shows also increased part-time labor and marketing expenses, according to Jason Sanchez, deputy director of the Community Recreation and Events Department.
All of these factors contributed to the budget shortfall.
“It was new to the community and to us,” Sanchez said.
Under new leadership, staff started running its own concession stand to cut down on costs. Previously, the Civic Center was never rented out for events, which has now been changed. The first concert hosted by LiveNation brought Nora Jones here in July, and Sanchez said that really opened the door for renting out the venue.
“Now, they’re on the hook,” Sanchez said. “They want to come back and bring other shows.”
Another way city staff is trying to make ends meet is by establishing a nonprofit, which was approved this summer. The nonprofit will allow staff to hold fundraisers and apply for grants to benefit the Civic Center.
Making immediate changes is difficult with a facility like this because they usually plan concerts a year in advance, but Sanchez said he hopes the facility will be able to rely less on the city’s subsidy.
“It’s our goal to generate enough revenue to cover the day-to-day expenses, but we need a little bit of time to figure out what the community wants,” Sanchez said. “We’ll see after the next year where we land.”
