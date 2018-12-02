CODY — A bill that could significantly alter federally-mandated land management protections nearly 800,000 acres of Wyoming public land is making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney drafted “Restoring Local Input and Access to Public Lands Act,” which would remove Wilderness Study Areas in three counties and permanently eliminate Lands with Wilderness Characteristics in all of Wyoming.
“I’m proud of the legislation,” Cheney said. “I’m proud of the local contribution and really the way this reflects the desire of the people I represent in each individual county.”
For now the Park County portion of the WSA removal is not included, leaving only WSAs in Lincoln, Big Horn and Sweetwater counties. Park County commissioner Loren Grosskopf said when the commissioners finalize the Park County language regarding its WSA land, the bill could be amended to include the local portion of McCullough Peaks and High Lakes wilderness study areas. The McCullough Peaks and High Lakes areas make up 40,434 acres in Park County, the only wilderness BLM land in the county.
“We may have enough (wilderness) according to some people,” Cody resident Hap Ridgeway said. “But we certainly need more areas preserved in their natural state throughout the world.”
The legislation passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources Nov. 15 on a 19-11 party-line vote with 19 Republicans in favor and 11 Democrats opposed. It will now move to Congress.
“This bill will have a huge impact on public land in Wyoming and will set a dangerous precedent throughout the country,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva, (D-Arizona) said. “Unfortunately this bill … targets entire WSA’s for repeal without any consideration for conditions on the ground or the actual quality and character of the land.”
Ridgeway is also a proponent of the give-and-take approach he said Cheney’s bill lacks.
“It’s probably fair in some cases (WSA removal),” Ridgeway said. “But there’s probably a lot that do deserve to stay wilderness.”
A coalition of Wyoming counties and local conservation groups had been working to find an agreement and make recommendations for the future of the wilderness study areas, which led to the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative in 2015.
Ridgeway served on the local WPLI board and said the bi-partisan group was within 2,000-3,000 acres of reaching an agreement when the commissioners set up a sharp deadline, rushing the WPLI into a single vote which didn’t reach consensus.
County commissioners in Big Horn, Lincoln and Sweetwater counties – the very same three counties which address WSAs in Cheney’s bill – declined to participate in the WPLI and instead worked with Rep. Cheney on the “Restoring Local Input and Access to Public Lands Act.” Even though it worked with Cheney, the Sweetwater County Commission only voted by a narrow 3-2 tally to support release of its WSAs.
“For over 40 years, federal land in Wyoming has languished in WSA status,” said Cheney in a written statement after the vote. “Recreation, ranching and other economic activities have been negatively impacted by the decades-old WSA designation, which prevents access, locks up land and resources, restricts grazing rights, and hinders good range land and resource management. I am pleased the Natural Resources Committee passed my bill out of committee today.”
WSA areas are undeveloped land masses with significant wilderness characteristics, to be studied for potential national forest designation by BLM and the Forest Service. Though not officially considered national wilderness land, WSAs receive the same protections until designated otherwise. They make up more than 777,000 acres in Wyoming.
“(They do) tremendous damage to conservation,” Cheney said of WSAs. “Tremendous damage to … our local commissioners, what our local officials are able to do with respect to economic activity on the land.”
The Wilderness Act of 1964 created the national wilderness preservation system under law for the “use and enjoyment of the American people in such manner as will leave them unimpaired for future use and enjoyment as wilderness.” The act is meant to delineate “where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.”
Though open for recreation, the WSA designation prevents motorized vehicle use, ranching and other commercial uses.
“The interest of our members, as ranchers, out on these lands, has been negatively impacted by the WSA designation because these lands have been managed as de facto wilderness,” Jim Magagna of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
Lands with Wilderness Characteristics are also considered for national park designation, inventoried lands which possess enough size, less human development and outstanding opportunities for visitor use and recreation. These lands are prevalent in Park County and many neighboring counties. BLM considers these designations before managing and transferring land back to local counties for certain uses. Grosskopf said nearly 20 percent of BLM land mass in the Big Horn Basin is considered an LWC.
Only the U.S. Congress can designate wilderness, so after WSAs were identified, they were classified and have been managed by BLM and the Forest Service ever since. Across Wyoming, there are 42 WSAs on BLM lands and three WSAs on Forest Service lands.
The BLM and Forest Service manages these lands until Congress permanently protects them as designated wilderness or until they are repealed, which Cheney’s bill also aims to do. If WSA status were removed for the lands in question, they would likely become “special management areas” a designation which allows for multiple uses and sustained yield practices like ranching and timber sourcing. These nonwilderness uses will be determined by Congress in the bill’s writing.
It is not yet known when the House will start discussing the legislation. On Jan. 3 at least 39 new Democrats will be joining what will become a Democratically controlled House for the 116th U.S. Congress.
