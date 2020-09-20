Centennial’s July 4th celebration in 1907 attracted 1,200 visitors from Laramie. Some are shown in this photo of the pavilion, with unidentified LHP&P dignitaries probably in front. A golden spike was hammered in place to mark the 6-year process of laying track about 30 miles between Laramie and Centennial. Exact location of the pavilion is unmarked, but it was close to the present-day Old Corral, on the south side of Highway 130.