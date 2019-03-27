Farmers and ranchers won’t have to drive to Cheyenne for agricultural equipment parts anymore after 4 Rivers Equipment opens a new service location in Albany County in early April.
Located west of Laramie at 292 U.S. Highway 230, the service center will have many of the amenities the Cheyenne location has, including parts for sale, as well as in-house and field service technicians for both the home and garden equipment and the agricultural equipment.
“We’re providing convenience and limited down-time,” said Chris Miller, general manager for the 4 Rivers Equipment location in Cheyenne. “The guy in the field bailing hay, he doesn’t have to drive all the way to Cheyenne to pick up a part.”
The Colorado-based company has been an official John Deere agriculture equipment dealer since it started in 1926 as Romer Mercantile. In the almost 100 years since, the company has expanded locations into Wyoming, Texas and New Mexico, and combined its locations under the 4 Rivers Equipment name in 2013.
Miller said the demand for an Albany County 4 Rivers Equipment location has grown after the John Deere dealership in the county closed around 13 years ago.
“When they left, they left a big void there, so we’re just wanting to take care of the existing customers and new customers from John Deere,” Miller said.
While not a John Deere dealership, Albany County’s 4 Rivers Equipment location can service the agriculture equipment to fit the area’s needs.
Miller said he expects the new location to open the week of April 8, and they’re “very excited” to get the location up and running.
“There are a lot of customers that are very excited about it,” Miller said.
