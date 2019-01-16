After working as a consultant and helping run several medical spas, Drs. Lisa and David Hile decided to start their own — in Laramie.
“I absolutely love it here,” said Lisa Hile, who also works in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. “I wish we could have moved sooner.”
The couple moved from Massachusetts to the Laramie Valley in June, after Lisa Hile completed her commission as major in the U.S. Army. Her husband, Lt. Col. David Hile, still serves in the U.S. Army Reserve, she said.
Though the duo travels between Colorado and Laramie for their medical practice, Lisa Hile said Laramie is home, and they wasted no time settling in and setting up shop. A mere three months after moving across the country, the couple opened their own medical spa — Blooming Lemon, 709 Grand Ave.
“Medical spa is sort of a catch-all phrase for a lot of things going on these days,” Lisa Hile said. “We do cosmetology, but because we use neurotoxins and lasers, we also have to carry malpractice insurance.”
Like most spas, Blooming Lemon offers clients a menu of services such as skin care, manicures and massage therapy. In addition, she said the spa offers medical therapy pain management via neurotoxins such as Botox, laser hair and tattoo removal and Botox facial treatments.
“People really know neurotoxins for cosmetic purposes,” Lisa Hile said. “Basically, what the neurotoxins do is paralyze the muscle from firing. For example, wrinkles — if the muscles aren’t firing anymore, they can’t form wrinkles.”
Neurotoxins, however, can also be used to treat the pain accompanying migraines, chronic back pain and temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, pain.
“Pain management is actually the original use of neurotoxins,” Lisa Hile explained. “We also use it with a client who had a stroke to decrease spasticity.”
Located inside a navy blue, multi-level home near downtown, fragrant treatments wafted through the Blooming Lemon reception area. A teal, leather couch boasting cowhide ornaments complimented a love seat and ottoman of the same design. Above the couch, two bovines were painted on corrugated sheet metal, imbuing the space with an air of Western chic.
“It’s somewhat of a funny story how we came up with the name,” Lisa Hile said. “We were really struggling to come up with a name, and we wanted something original.”
Exhaustive Google searches revealed the spa market was full of “Glow” this or “Harmony” that, but she said they didn’t give up.
“One day, we were just talking about how everyone loves lemons,” Lisa Hile said. “They’re bright, we put them in water to give it flavor, and they’re very fresh and detoxifying. We added the blooming part as a reference to the rejuvenation services we offer.”
One more quick Google search revealed the name was all their own, and the decision was made, she said.
Finding the right location for the spa also proved to be a challenge, Lisa Hile added. Originally, they sought a smaller space with plans to grow with the business, but when nothing met their specifications, she said they eyed the home on Grand Avenue.
“We knew it was for sale, and I thought it was a lovely building,” Lisa Hile explained. “But we thought it might be too big. As it turns out, we needed more space than we anticipated, so I’m glad we got the building when we did.”
The doctors staff the spa with six employees, including a registered nurse, esthetician, eyelash artist, hair stylist and massage therapist.
As the business blossoms, David Hile said he hopes it will become a vibrant destination for the Laramie community.
“One of the things we hoped to create is a place filled with positive energy that uplifts everyone who walks through our door,” he explained. “It was really neat to see how the building was transformed through the renovations, which really channeled the regrowth at the roots of this endeavor.”
Blooming Lemon is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays. Call 742-2869 or go to www.blooming-lemon.com for more information about the spa services.
