Public forum to feature Amazon VP
Moderated by Steve Farkas, assistant dean and director of the MBA program in the College of Business, a public forum planned for 2-3 p.m. Fridain the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets, is an opportunity to visit with Michael Punke about his career in government and business. Originally from Torrington, Punke is vice president of global public policy for Amazon web services and served as deputy U.S. trade representative and U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2010-2017. With more than 25 years of experience in international trade and regulatory issues, Punke will share his expertise and insight on current trade and business trends as well as the position of the U.S. in the world.
The event is free to the public and sponsored by the College of Business, Center for Global Studies, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies and the Office of Engagement and Outreach.
Roundtable to feature Etsy
Etsy 101 is the topic for the next Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable meeting, set for 8:30-10 a.m. March 14 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Sarajane Helm, an independent artist and author, will discuss how to get started on Etsy.
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools.
Basic topics at the roundtable include:
1. How to open and account
2. Etsy Features
3. How to List products
4. How to reach your customers
Wyoming FBLA needs judges for state competition
The Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is holding its annual state competition at the University of Wyoming College of Business on March 21-22. I’m reaching out on behalf of their judge coordinator, Joyce Smock. We know The Alliance is filled with members who are experts in their fields and have a great knowledge base and qualifications to judge the FBLA’s state competition. From marketing to business plans to accounting, there’s several opportunities to see what Wyoming’s future business leaders are up to! If you are interested in helping out the organization, please follow this link:
https://trileadership.wufoo.com/forms/wyoming-fbla-state-conference-judges-form/
Through the form, you can tell them what categories you would be interested in judging.
