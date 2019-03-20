SBDC Day in Wyoming scheduled for today
Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation designating March 20 as Small Business Development Center Day in Wyoming. Today, Wyoming entrepreneurs will join thousands across the country in sharing their success stories thanks to assistance from their local Small Business Development Center.
For 24 years, the Wyoming SBDC Network has helped entrepreneurs start or grow their businesses through nine regional offices across the state. In 2018 alone, the Wyoming SBDC Network assisted 1,366 entrepreneurs, resulting in 111 new businesses, 1,402 jobs created or saved, and a capital impact of more than $10 million for the state’s economy.
The Wyoming SBDC Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their business. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
To learn more about SBDC Day, join the Wyoming SBDC Network as they go live at 10 a.m. March 20 from their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wyomingsbdc/
TechTalk to meet Thursday
TechTalk Laramie will host its regular meeting with speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
The meeting will include time to explore one of the leading digital music playback systems on the market, Roon technology, a digital music player for serious music lovers. To put Roon’s goal into words, Roon Labs wanted to create something that emulated the feeling and experience you get when you open an LP. The cover art, the large booklet, the liner notes, the lyrics and the pictures.
Peter Christian, will give a presentation and demo of the Roon playback and management system. Discussion about Roon technology and various ways to setup a system on various platforms. If you want a preview of Roon, have a look at Roonlabs.com. For more information, go to www.meetup.com/TechTalkLaramie/.
Wyoming FBLA needs judges for state competition
The Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is holding its annual state competition at the University of Wyoming College of Business on March 21-22. I'm reaching out on behalf of their judge coordinator, Joyce Smock. We know The Alliance is filled with members who are experts in their fields and have a great knowledge base and qualifications to judge the FBLA's state competition. From marketing to business plans to accounting, there's several opportunities to see what Wyoming's future business leaders are up to! If you are interested in helping out the organization, please follow this link:
https://trileadership.wufoo.com/forms/wyoming-fbla-state-conference-judges-form/
Through the form, you can tell them what categories you would be interested in judging.
UW Energy Resources Council to Meet April 5
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. April 5 in the BP Collaboration Center on the UW campus.
The council will discuss recent legislative action and impacts, along with UW School of Energy Resources (SER) financials.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the SER on priorities for research and outreach.
The SER provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
Roundtable to feature Etsy
Etsy 101 is the topic for the next Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable meeting, set for 8:30-10 a.m. April 11 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event moved to a new date due to a snowstorm expected this week.
Sarajane Helm, an independent artist and author, will discuss how to get started on Etsy.
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools.
Basic topics at the roundtable include:
1. How to open and account
2. Etsy Features
3. How to List products
4. How to reach your customers
UW Entrepreneurship Summit expands to 2 days of support, training
The University of Wyoming College of Business will host the third annual UW Entrepreneurship Summit from April 17-18 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Featured speakers for the summit include UW President Laurie Nichols, College of Business Dean David Sprott, Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese and keynote speaker Christopher Gray, founder and CEO of Scholly Inc.
The April 17 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open to high school faculty, staff and administration as a free professional development program, focusing on high school business, economics and entrepreneurship. Among topics to be discussed are lean startup methodologies; entrepreneurship in the classroom; a business school perspective on economics; and assurance of learning outcomes.
To register for the event, go to https://survey.uwyo.edu/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=94LH7nmMH.
The April 18 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open for the public with purchase of an event ticket. Ticket prices are $49 until April 1 and will be $79 after that date. Students will be admitted free with a prior RSVP.
Tickets can be purchased online at uw.uwyo.edu/UWsummit2019. The student RSVP link is www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
Summit participants are encouraged to attend the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition finalists’ business pitches. The competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential.
For information about the event, visit www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
