UW College of Business Department receives national recognition
The University of Wyoming College of Business Department of Accounting and Finance gained national attention with its rank on College Factual’s nationwide Best Accounting Colleges for the Money list and Best Finance & Financial Management Colleges for the Money list.
The rankings take into account the average time students take to graduate, as well as the quality of education the school provides and the average yearly cost of the school.
College Factual is an online service that helps “every student get their best fit education for less.”
The Department of Accounting and Finance ranks No. 6 among 601 general accounting college programs on “Best Accounting Schools for the Money.” The department is No. 13 among 378 finance and financial management programs at colleges and universities across the United States on “Best Finance & Financial Management Colleges for the Money.”
“The College of Business Department of Accounting and Finance relies upon the talent and passion of our team to deliver incredible experiences to our students,” says Nicole Choi, the Department of Accounting and Finance’s chair. “This ranking is just a reflection of our relentless focus on creating an exceptional learning environment for all, and we are grateful for this wonderful recognition.”
Overall, College Factual has ranked UW No. 10 on its list of “Best Colleges for the Money.”
UW Energy Resources Council to Meet April 5
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council (ERC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. April 5 in the BP Collaboration Center on the UW campus.
The council will discuss recent legislative action and impacts, along with UW School of Energy Resources (SER) financials.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the SER on priorities for research and outreach.
The SER provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at (307) 766-6897. Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
Roundtable to feature Etsy
Etsy 101 is the topic for the next Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable meeting, set for 8:30-10 a.m. April 11 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The event moved to a new date due to a snowstorm expected this week.
Sarajane Helm, an independent artist and author, will discuss how to get started on Etsy.
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools.
Basic topics at the roundtable include:
1. How to open and account
2. Etsy Features
3. How to List products
4. How to reach your customers
University of Wyoming Entrepreneurship Summit expands to 2 days of training
The University of Wyoming College of Business will host the third annual UW Entrepreneurship Summit from April 17-18 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Featured speakers for the summit include UW President Laurie Nichols, College of Business Dean David Sprott, Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese and keynote speaker Christopher Gray, founder and CEO of Scholly Inc.
The April 17 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open to high school faculty, staff and administration as a free professional development program, focusing on high school business, economics and entrepreneurship. Among topics to be discussed are lean startup methodologies; entrepreneurship in the classroom; a business school perspective on economics; and assurance of learning outcomes.
To register for the event, go to https://survey.uwyo.edu/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=94LH7nmMH.
The April 18 Entrepreneurship Summit session will be open for the public with purchase of an event ticket. Ticket prices are $49 until April 1 and will be $79 after that date. Students will be admitted free with a prior RSVP.
Tickets can be purchased online at uw.uwyo.edu/UWsummit2019. The student RSVP link is www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
Summit participants are encouraged to attend the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition finalists’ business pitches. The competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential.
For information about the event, visit www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/.
