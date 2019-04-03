Enjoying a beer at Coal Creek TAP this month will also help local nonprofits around Laramie thanks to the Kolsch for Kindness fundraiser hosted by Coal Creek and Thrivent Financial in Cheyenne.
Throughout the month, $1 from each pint of Kolsch for Kindness sold will be donated to Laramie nonprofits. Thrivent and Coal Creek worked together to create the special kolsch for the fundraiser.
Keaton Elsasser, co-manager of Coal Creek TAP, said a kolsch is a smooth, light ale that tends to be a crowd-pleaser.
“It’s really, really easy drinking,” Elsasser said. “That’s a big reason why we chose this. I think anybody could enjoy this beer.”
On Mondays and Wednesdays in April, $1 from every beer — not just the kolsch — sold between 5-7 p.m. will go to a specific organization each night. The nonprofits receiving funds include area first responders this coming Monday, Laramie Main Street Alliance on April 10, Trinity Lutheran Church on April 15, the Fire Fighters Burnout Fund on April 17, the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club on April 22, the University of Wyoming Foundation on April 24 and the Downtown Clinic to round out the month April 29.
Daniel Dorsch, Thrivent associate for the Rocky Mountain Region, said it’s a good mix of nonprofits they’ve worked with before and ones they’re wanting to develop relationships with looking forward.
“There’s a little bit of everything — I think each nonprofit kind of has their own niche of what they do,” Dorsch said. “But, in a sense, they could be all related at the same time.”
Although the Thrivent office is based in Cheyenne, Dorsch said they frequently work in Laramie, which has led them to want to try to help local nonprofits here, too.
“We know there’s lots of good stuff going on there in Laramie, just like there is over here in Cheyenne, so we wanted to take advantage of that,” Dorsch said.
No stranger to pairing beer and fundraisers for a cause, Dorsch said Thrivent has partnered with breweries and nonprofits in Cheyenne and Greeley, Colorado, for single-night events in the past. Additionally, Thrivent and Coal Creek TAP have partnered for single-night fundraisers in Laramie before, but Dorsch said this will be the first month-long event they’ve tried.
If the event is successful, both Dorsch and Elsasser said they’d be willing to do another event like it again because it helps both the business and the community.
“We’ve always been — at least we’ve always thought of ourselves as being — very helpful and wanting to help the community, and this was all that in one,” Elsasser said. “It brings a lot of people into the taproom, and it’s a great place for people that wouldn’t have a place to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.