UniWyo Federal Credit Union has a history deeply rooted in Laramie, a culture that supports its members and employees and an ethos that contributes to Laramie’s success.
Located at 2020 Grand Avenue, the credit union has been working to its point of success for 65 years. The credit union was started by nine University of Wyoming employees in 1953 and a credit union charter was officially granted on December 27 of that year.
“They each put five bucks in,” said UniWyo Federal Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Mindy Uitterdyk, “we started with $45 in assets out of a shoebox.”
Today, the credit union boasts over $330 million in assets and grown to be a community asset itself.
UniWyo Federal Credit Union is seen sponsoring several different charitable causes in Laramie and staff donates countless hours to various boards, committees and causes, as well.
“We get requests every week for many things to be sponsors of,” said Uitterdyk, “so we try to spread it around as much as possible. We try to at least do something for each request.”
Beyond monetary donations, staff volunteers regularly throughout the community. Various examples include bell ringing in December, volunteering for the Pilot Hill Project, helping at the Laramie Soup Kitchen and doing the “Adopt a Family” program.
With 60 employees committing time to both causes UniWyo FCU supports and causes of their own interest, the massive sum of the volunteer hours is hard to always keep track of, but it’s important to us that we allow the time and resources for our staff to give back to our community, said UniWyo Federal Credit Union President Dave Krause.
The financial institution also generously encourages staff to volunteer time each month to the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance by serving on various committees.
Uitterdyk said this mentality of giving back comes from UniWyo FCU’s strong history and the commitment it has to its members. A commitment of monetary and time donations for community support, is just one part of the statement of commitment UniWyo keeps to its members. Another commitment is helping members reach their goals.
“We like to help our members—as our tagline says—live life boldly,” said Uitterdyk. “We really try to cater all of our products and services we offer to our members’ needs and their life goals, and we try to help them along the way and help make their lives better.”
Krause continued to explain that staff can be found helping members discover new products or even be found helping a member across some ice or holding an umbrella in the rain.
“Our culture is how to be very helpful and how to say ‘yes,’” said Krause.
Both Uitterdyk and Krause revealed UniWyo FCU maintains a strong, healthy culture among employees and the workplace.
“Fun—that would be one word to sum it up,” said Uitterdyk about the company culture. Some of this fun can be witnessed on Fridays in the summer when the credit union has its “Friday Fun Days.” These days are an opportunity for members and staff to enjoy treats or activities together like ice cream or cornhole in the lobby.
On a recent Friday, the 14th of December, the credit union hosted Santa and crafts. Uitterdyk explained it was the biggest Santa event they’d ever had, with more than 200 families showing up to visit Santa and get their picture taken.
Krause explained that events like these are about the community engagement.
“And that’s how it started,” said Krause, “giving back to the community — if someone comes to one of our events, they might like what we’re doing and maybe they want to be a part of it.”
Krause and Uitterdyk said that it is easy to become a member of UniWyo Federal Credit. Just about anyone in the Laramie community can become a member by an association to one of the 250+ Select Employer Groups, or through a relative, or via an auto loan obtained at a dealership.
If you would like to learn more about the credit union, you can discover more on their website at uniwyo.com or on social media (@UniWyoFCU).
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance would like to recognize UniWyo Federal Credit Union as the December Member of the Month. We would also like to thank them for their dedication to the community and our organization.
