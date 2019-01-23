Security First Bank promotes Susan Bulgrin to vice president/Laramie branch manager
Security First Bank recently announced the promotion of Susan Bulgrin to vice president/Laramie branch manager. She will continue to serve in her capacity as Branch Manager, consumer lender and home mortgage consultant for Laramie, Cheyenne and surrounding communities.
Susan began her career at Security First Bank on Dec 8, 1980. She is a second generation Wyoming banker. For the past 38 years she has been an integral part of the community while serving in several positions for Security First Bank in Laramie. Susan is dedicated to providing the very best possible service to her constituents, community and peers. For personal or business banking needs or if you are a first time home buyer, looking for a larger home or downsizing as empty nesters, Susan is ready to assist you.
Security First Bank is a community bank offering a full range of personal or business banking products and services, including electronic banking and merchant card services. First Bank was established in Cheyenne, WY in 1979 and has branch locations in the Cheyenne and Laramie, WY. Security First Bank is affiliated with First State Bank in Western Nebraska.
Mr. Jim’s hosting fundraiser for foster grandparents
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies, in coordination with Mr. Jim’s Pizza, is having an all-day pizza sales fundraiser Saturday. Fifteen percent of every customer’s ticket goes to Foster Grandparent of the Wyoming Rockies. Please show your support by enjoying your favorite pizzas.
If you cannot be around to order on January 26th, stop in BEFORE and buy pizza cards to use at a later date and the donation will be made.
See the menu at www.mrjims.pizza and order online or call 307-742-5467. For more information about Foster Grandparents, call 307-223-1051.
