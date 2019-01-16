ACM BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Anton Collins Mitchell LLP
A Business After Hours event for Anton Collins Mitchell LLP is planned for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 505 S. Third St., Suite 100.
TECHTALK LARAMIE MEETUP
6-8 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming Technology Business Center
TechTalk Laramie, a local meetup for technology enthusiasts, is meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in a different location, the Wyoming Technology Business Center at 1938 Harney St.
Join Carter Parks for a series of demonstrations of fun things you can do with Software Defined Radio. We’ll be focusing on the RTL2832U chipset which has almost singlehandedly inspired the SDR hobby with its very affordable and accessible $20 SDR dongles which allow you to begin exploring all the RF around us.
Notice the deviation from our normal speaker venue. We’ll be at the WTBC so it’s easier for us to play with antennas. If all goes well we’ll try to listen to some satellites, airplanes, key fobs, radio stations (both near and far) and see really how much RF is around us and how easy it is to decode.
Bring money for pizza. Find TechTalk Laramie at www.meetup.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.