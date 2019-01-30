UW College of Business gains assistant professor of entrepreneurship
Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship Matthew Fox has joined the University of Wyoming’s College of Business in the Department of Management and Marketing as part of a cluster hire to boost entrepreneurship education in conjunction with the launch of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Fox earned his Ph.D. from Duke University, his MBA from the University of Nevada and his B.A. from Colorado College. Most recently, he served as an assistant professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of South Dakota’s Beacom School of Business.
Fox is part of a team working on UW’s entrepreneurial coursework options.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet, still seeking nominees
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet on Feb. 28. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
To purchase your tickets, email bscott@laramie.org or call 745-7339. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 21.
Please note: The deadline for business award nominations has been extended. Submit your nomination by 4 p.m. Feb. 1 for it to be eligible for the next step in the process. Email completed forms to hrobinson@laramie.org. While each category is still open for nominations, the following categories have only received one or two nominations: Large Business of the Year, Jim Cavalli Service to Others, Business Person of the Year and The Shuster Award.
UW entrepreneurship leader to speak at Laramie Rotary, Kiwanis clubs
The chief operating officer of the University of Wyoming’s new Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) is scheduled to speak to two Laramie service clubs in the next two weeks.
Jack Mason, a successful businessman who has personally founded multiple companies and helped establish many more, will discuss how the IIE aims to create a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem across the university and the state.
First, he’ll speak at the Laramie Rotary Club’s regular weekly meeting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave.
On Feb. 5, he’s scheduled to speak to the Laramie Kiwanis Club at noon at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
Mason earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to earn a master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in engineering from MIT. At Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, he redesigned and repositioned the entrepreneurial studies program over the past five years. Before that, he taught at the University of Colorado.
Mason has founded eight businesses, including a firm in Boulder, Colo., that provided an electronic commerce platform and services to support energy procurement. Mason led the acquisition of more than 30 Fortune 1000 clients and fundraising of $1.1 million in venture capital.
He served as principal of the energy and management consulting firm Mason Energy and Management, vice president of E Source LLC, chief executive and founder of Energy Window Inc., senior vice president of Indus International and principal of PRISM Consulting Inc.
The IIE calls on innovators from throughout the state as it works to instill entrepreneurial thinking to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Adding needed programs and curriculum that draw together all UW colleges, business services and entrepreneurship competitions, the IIE serves as the university’s front door for the state’s entrepreneurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.