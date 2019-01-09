NEXT GEN PARTNERSHIP KICKOFF
Monday started off with an important meeting for the manufacturers of Laramie. This meeting’s purpose brought together 13 different manufacturers in Albany County to discuss the needs and opportunities for the sector.
The Next Generation Sector Partnership in Laramie launched Monday as an industry-led, community-supported partnership to strengthen the economy and connect people to jobs. A community support team was in the room including staff from The Alliance, Laramie County Community College, University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Technology Business Center, Manufacturing-Works, the city of Laramie, Albany County and the Laramie Workforce Center.
This launch meeting was the first step in getting the program off the ground with local manufacturers. At this meeting, a facilitator from the national Next Generation Partnerships organization led the group through three step process. First, the group identifies opportunities, then discussed how they could take advantage of the opportunities, and finally asked which leaders from the sector could help by acting. The next meeting will be held in March with the sector leaders discussing the opportunities found and what action items what will look like. Community partners will also actively participate in the next round of meetings as they help take advantage of the found opportunities.
Opportunities found by the Laramie manufacturers ranged from creating apprenticeship programming to education liaison programs, while opportunities for community beautification and attracting a young workforce to Laramie also made the list.
The Next Generation Sector Partnership came to Wyoming in September with an academy in Lander that business champions from various Wyoming communities attended. After learning about the program, the Laramie champions returned ready to launch the program in Albany County.
JANUARY ROUNDTABLE: VISUAL MARKETING WITH INSTAGRAM 101 WORKSHOP
8-10 a.m. Thursday, Laramie Plains Civic Center
An introductory workshop intended for novices, Visual Marketing with Instagram 101, is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The workshop will cover the basics of:
n Creating an account
n Posting
n Using hashtags
n Following
n Liking
n Searching
n Interacting
Presenters will speak from the perspective of visual artists, using Instagram as a marketing tool to build customer relations and tell the artist’s story. Make sure to bring a tablet or smartphone to follow along and get to know how this marketing tool can help reach customers and learn more about them.
The agenda includes:
1. Opening the Right Type of Account
2. Creating Content or Posts- which leads to…
3. Writing a caption
4. Tag other users
5. The Hashtags
6. Working with Comments
7. See who liked your posts and/or started following you... following them back.
8. Helpful companion apps... Boomerang, Layout, Repost, etc.
9. How to post to “Your Story”, live videos, paid posts, etc.
ACM BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 17, Anton Collins Mitchell LLP
A Business After Hours event for Anton Collins Mitchell LLP is planned for 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at 505 S. Third St., Suite 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.