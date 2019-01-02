LARAMIE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS LUNCHEON
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Library Sports Grille & Brewery
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting has been rescheduled. The meeting is from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St.
JANUARY ROUNDTABLE: VISUAL MARKETING WITH INSTAGRAM 101 WORKSHOP
8-10 a.m. Jan. 10, Laramie Plains Civic Center
An introductory workshop intended for novices, Visual Marketing with Instagram 101, is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Jan. 10 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The workshop will cover the basics of:
n Creating an account
n Posting
n Using hashtags
n Following
n Liking
n Searching
n Interacting
Presenters will speak from the perspective of visual artists, using Instagram as a marketing tool to build customer relations and tell the artist’s story. Make sure to bring a tablet or smartphone to follow along and get to know how this marketing tool can help reach customers and learn more about them.
The agenda includes:
1. Opening the Right Type of Account
2. Creating Content or Posts- which leads to…
3. Writing a caption
4. Tag other users
5. The Hashtags
6. Working with Comments
7. See who liked your posts and/or started following you... following them back.
8. Helpful companion apps... Boomerang, Layout, Repost, etc.
9. How to post to “Your Story”, live videos, paid posts, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.