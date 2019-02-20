Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet on Feb. 28. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
To purchase your tickets, email bscott@laramie.org or call 745-7339. The deadline to RSVP is Thursday.
Lovejoy’s celebrating 25 years in business
Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill is hosting a Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, at 101 Grand Ave. Join in the fun as they celebrate 25 years in business.
There will be food, drinks, door prizes and, of course, fun.
Industry expert to discuss Wellbore Integrity
An oil and gas industry expert will discuss wellbore integrity in drilling operations March 1 at the University of Wyoming.
Alec Nettleton, of Schlumberger Wireline, will present “An Overview of Wellbore Integrity and Tools Available to Aid in Cement Placement and Casing Integrity” from noon-1 p.m. in the UW Energy Innovation Center’s Encana Auditorium. It’s part of the UW School of Energy Resources’ 2019 Spring Speaker Series, focused on energy research from the school and its collaborators.
The event is free and open to the public. Boxed lunches will be provided.
For more information on the SER Speaker Series, email Scott Quillinan at scottyq@uwyo.edu.
Wyoming FBLA needs judges for state competition
The Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is holding its annual state competition at the University of Wyoming College of Business on March 21-22. I’m reaching out on behalf of their judge coordinator, Joyce Smock. We know The Alliance is filled with members who are experts in their fields and have a great knowledge base and qualifications to judge the FBLA’s state competition. From marketing to business plans to accounting, there’s several opportunities to see what Wyoming’s future business leaders are up to! If you are interested in helping out the organization, please follow this link:
https://trileadership.wufoo.com/forms/wyoming-fbla-state-conference-judges-form/
Through the form, you can tell them what categories you would be interested in judging.
